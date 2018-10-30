MacBook Pro Getting AMD Radeon Vega Graphics in November

Apple quietly announced today that its MacBook Pro, which was not updated on stage at its Brooklyn event, will be getting a graphics bump. That comes courtesy of AMD's Radeon Vega Mobile discrete graphics.

The new update will come "next month," only on the most expensive model: a 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar that starts at $2,799 before configuration options. It will be "configurable to Radeon Pro Vega 16 with 4GB of HBM2 memory or Radeon Pro Vega 20 with 4GB of HBM2 memory," rather than the Radeon Pro 560X that it comes with now. That HBM2 memory means it will take up less space in a laptop than traditional GPUs. The chip is built on a 14nm process. Apple suggests this will deliver up to 60 percent faster graphics performance.

If the other options remain the same, the new machine will be paired with Intel's 8th Generation Core i7 or Core i9 processors. Exact pricing isn't currently available.

We previously gave the 15-incher an editor's choice award for its strong performance, great display and long battery life.