Windows 11’s ‘whole ISO’ squeezed into a CD-ROM — sub-700MB disk ‘boots to the desktop, runs apps’ just like the Microsoft original

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Developer NTDEV indicates this is a teaser for the abilities of the upcoming Pico11.

Pico11 demo
(Image credit: NTDEV)
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Professional Windows crusher NTDEV has showcased their next-generation tool for compressing Windows 11 into the tiniest of tiny installs. Based on their newest and unreleased Pico11, they managed to create a “proof of concept I put together to see how small I could make a Windows 11 ISO while keeping a working desktop and a few familiar apps.” Moreover, it’s a perfect installer to shove on a 700MB CD-ROM without wasting space, with this demo version weighing in at 699,811,840 bytes.

I made Windows 11 fit on a CD - pico11 - YouTube I made Windows 11 fit on a CD - pico11 - YouTube
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.