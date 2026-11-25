A team at Google's DeepMind AI labs has performed a complete formal proof of the code that implements the encryption mechanism for the Signal private chat application. The scientists call their procedure AlphaProof Code and claim it can be applied to other situations requiring complete end-to-end verification of computer code, meaning Signal is safe, and you can find the full paper and the code repository detailing the proof.

More explicitly, the team reviewed an Arm-compiled version of libsignal, the library that the Signal application itself incorporates and uses, with some minimal scaffolding around it. Note that the verification wasn't done against the source code: it was purposely executed against an AArch64 binary, meaning the method can be reused for future verifications of other software.

In a similar vein to the AI labs' work on mathematics, the bulk of the work was done in Lean, a purpose-built language for formal proofs. There's a key difference for this effort, though. Lean is primarily used to prove the underlying math in algorithms, which in this case would be the specifications for Signal's encryption.

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However, what the scientists actually did was create millions of lines of Lean proofs that were run against the actual implementation, in this case checking that the final binary executable corresponds to the initial specification.

Everyone knows about code tests in software development, but a mathematical proof of code is a different beast altogether, and one particularly elusive over the history of computing. It's akin to being able to check that an entire factory campus produces the actual parts it was designed to make, with the same exact inputs, with zero variation, no matter what else is happening.

The DeepMind scientists mention previous year-long efforts in this vein to create formal proofs for relatively small pieces of software. The seL4 microkernel purportedly took twenty years to prove, while CompCert's C compiler took six. This may sound like going way overboard on software engineering, until you consider that said programs are now, in practical terms, bulletproof and cannot fail due to a code flaw, at least for the inputs they control.

While it'd be a questionable use of resources to formally prove all software on Earth, AlphaProof Code providing the ability to do so for mission-critical code like the Signal comms protocol is quite a boon.

As an oversimplification, the actual AlphaProof Code workflow comprised various stages of back-and-forth between humans and Gemini 4 Carbon agents. The first steps were laying out the groundwork and infrastructure. The team defined the base scope of work, and then created textual bot skills to prepare agents for their future tasks, among them specification writers, proof workers, and orchestration.

Then, it was time to have agents create the first set of Lean definitions for AArch64 instructions, how registers, memory, and system calls work, and how Linux processes operate. At this point, however, nothing is proven about Signal or any other application. That came next, as the team and its army of agents drafted fully revised specifications for libsignal's cryptography implementation. This then generated just over 1.2 million lines of Lean, for checking the mathematical reasoning behind the protocol.

The bulk of the agentic work was generating 5.3 million lines of Lean to verify that each binary instruction matched the previously defined AArch64, CPU, and process formal behaviors. During this stage, the agent flagged one percent of the codebase for humans to review and verify. When it was all complete, the team had fully verified that the cryptographic engine in the binary did indeed match all the generated proofs, down to the last processed bit.

As the researchers point out: "the most important lesson from our experience is that, once proofs become cheap, the hard question is what to prove," adding that "the majority of our effort went not into proofs but into specifications," and underscoring that this is particularly important for software topics like cryptography.

Interestingly, they mention that "writing specifications against real code also turned out to be a stress test for the literature," an insightful note on verifying that one did write the software's specifications properly to begin with.

With the disclaimer that this is a note about security in general and we think Signal is indeed top-notch as a private messaging application: Google's team "only" proved that libsignal works exactly as advertised. If a malicious actor were to booby-trap the Signal app — or any other one — with additional code to copy your messages, this sort of proof likely wouldn't catch it. Likewise, the fact that a third-party app implements the Signal protocol for encryption doesn't automatically mean it offers full privacy.