OpenAI's isolated red-team AI agents built a hidden CPU cache channel to talk with no network or shared files — exploited CPU cache timing to bypass microVM sandboxes

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A hijacked AI agent could use the same technique to leak data without touching the network.

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OpenAI’s AI agents built hidden channels to talk across walls put up between them in red-team tests, communicating by manipulating the CPU cache with no network link or shared file, according to a company blog post. The containment was intended to stop that kind of secret-swapping, but the agents found multiple ways around it when asked. Security researchers already showed that a covert cache channel can move data between cloud virtual machines (VMs); a hijacked agent on a shared cloud server could, in theory, exchange data on the same physical machine, and do so undetected by network monitoring.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Bigshrimp
    This is scary stuff. The more AI evolves, the more techniques it can use to get the result it wants. Seriously seems existential if AI companies are allowed to self regulate themselves with loose rules and no true oversight that we know of.
    Reply