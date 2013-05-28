Trending

New Port on Xbox One Controller Makes it Incompatible with Current Gaming Headsets

By

Moving from one console generation to the next is hardly pain free. Backwards compatibility often goes out the window, and peripherals that cost a pretty penny are left behind.

According to IGN, current-gen gaming headsets may be useless for the Xbox One. Voice chat through headsets is dependent on connection through the controller, and since the port will be different on Xbox One controllers, gaming headset microphones will be useless. While there is the possibility of Microsoft manufacturing some sort of adapter, IGN was told that the new port on Xbox One controllers is to gain more control over the peripheral market.

"Manufacturers will not only need to develop entirely new products for the new connection standard," wrote IGN's Scott Lowe, "but use licensing and authentication protocols from Microsoft, potentially driving up costs for consumers. The licensing program could also limit the variety and competitive nature of the accessory market since all manufacturers would be required to adhere to Microsoft's terms."

When asked for comment, a Microsoft spokesperson only offered up vague details. "We are working with 3rd party headset manufacturers to create new headsets that will take full advantage of the Xbox One technology.

"We will share more details in the future."

It may be time to say your goodbyes to your high-end gaming headset, at least if you're primarily an Xbox gamer.

51 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ubercake 28 May 2013 16:03
    What is this? Apple?
    Reply
  • vmem 28 May 2013 16:06
    it's sounding more and more like I'm getting a PS4 and sticking with my gaming rig
    Reply
  • wanderer11 28 May 2013 16:07
    Can people please not buy it? That's the only way Microsoft will stop doing this stuff.
    Reply
  • whiteodian 28 May 2013 16:08
    Damn MS. Making me have second thoughts. Maybe PS4 is the way to go.
    Reply
  • stevejnb 28 May 2013 16:10
    Two gens of happy XBOX use and now I'm starting to think this will be a third or fourth year purchase after release. Lots of hitches, few really compelling features.
    Though, I will say, those of you putting your trust in Sony are likely going to be in for a big letdown as well.
    Reply
  • SkateZilla 28 May 2013 16:10
    the new port resembles HDMI :)
    Voice Comms, 5.1 and Undisclosed video stream coming through eh WiFi Direct Connection to the controller.
    Reply
  • ubercake 28 May 2013 16:28
    10874146 said:
    Two gens of happy XBOX use and now I'm starting to think this will be a third or fourth year purchase after release. Lots of hitches, few really compelling features.
    Though, I will say, those of you putting your trust in Sony are likely going to be in for a big letdown as well.
    I know. I wouldn't expect Sony to offer anything better. Their answer to the Wii controllers and Kinect? Two ice cream cone shaped dildos. Wtf is that? They will offer the greatest potential with regard to the hardware this time around though. The hardware has historically determined who will rise to the top of the console ladder.

    I just hope they won't shut off the Xbox live functionality on our 360s, though? I pretty much quit gaming on a console once I experienced the glory that is BFBC2 on PC with a GTX 580. I use my 360 for it's streaming functions now. That's about it. Browsing the web and streaming.
    Reply
  • tlg 28 May 2013 16:29
    MS copying from Apple, sue them!
    Reply
  • ubercake 28 May 2013 16:31
    10874256 said:
    MS copying from Apple, sue them!
    :lol:
    This is so true. Apple has the patent on screwing people out of their peripherals by changing the connector.
    Reply
  • RedJaron 28 May 2013 16:35
    Really? Because no existing standard can possibly work? 3.5mm, 2.5mm, and USB ( mini or micro ) are all not good enough? Come on, MS, you said all your phones had to use micro-USB, why go proprietary on the XBox headset? I still use my old wired PS2 USB headset. Works on my PS3, computer, and just about anything else.
    Reply