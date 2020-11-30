RTX 3070-Powered, Core i7 Gaming PC Now $1449

If you've been wondering where and how to buy an RTX 3070 card, the best answer is: in a prebuilt gaming PC. As we've documented, Alienware has some Aurora R10 and R11 desktops with RTX 3070 inside, but these start at close to $1,800 with just 8GB of RAM and a hard drive inside (getting a good config is closer to $2,000).

Right now, Newegg has the ABS Gladiator Gaming PC with RTX 3070 inside and a host of other goodies, including a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM and a Core i7-9700F CPU, for just $1449. That's $50 off its regular price of $1499, but what really makes it one of the best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals, is that you can get a fully-loaded RTX 3070 computer for less than $1500.

ABS Gladiator PC with RTX 3070, 1TB: was $1499, now $1449 at Newegg

In addition to its RTX 3070 card, this powerful gaming rig comes with a Core i7-9700F CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also has an attractive RGB case fan, cooler and front panel.View Deal

ABS's attractive-chassis is loaded with both cooling and RGB. It has two front case fans, an RGB rear case fan and an RGB cooler. It also has RGB lighting on the front panel. A 650W power supply provides more than enough juice.

With RTX 3070 inside, you should be able to game at 2K at high settings or even 4K at modest settings. And you'll have great support for ray tracing while you far exceed the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements.

While it's true that the Core i7-9700F CPU is a last-gen, Coffee Lake part, it's plenty fast with a base clock speed of 3 GHz and a boost speed of 4.7 GHz. It has 8 cores and 8 threads for strong multitasking.

