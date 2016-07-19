Acer Predator G1 Limited Edition Sports GTX 1080, Available For Preorder

Back in April, Acer showcased several new additions to its Predator gaming lineup, seemingly embracing the enthusiast market with new, flashy designs and offering top-tier performance with premium components. One such device, the Predator G1 small form factor (SFF) gaming PC, is making its debut with a limited-edition configuration.

The Limited Edition Acer Predator G1-710-70001 features an air-cooled Intel Core i7-6700 CPU and Nvidia’s new king of the mountain, the GTX 1080. It sports 32 GB (4 x 8 GB) of DDR4-2133, a 512 GB M.2 SSD and a 2 TB 7,200 RPM HDD. Gigabit LAN and 802.11ac Wi-Fi gets you online, and Killer DoubleShot Pro delivers high-priority game traffic over both Internet connections (Ethernet and wireless). There’s also an 8x DVD writer.

The SFF PC has four USB 3.0 ports on the rear and one on the front panel. Acer also put a USB 3.1 Type-C port on the front panel of the G1, and it features Gen 2 (10 Gb/s) USB 3.1 data rates and Thunderbolt 3 (40 Gb/s) connectivity. The front panel also features an SD card reader and two retractable headset cradles to hang your gear. This is particularly useful for VR gamers who can securely store their HMD and headphones using the extendable rods.

Surprisingly, the Predator G1 sports two 230 W power supplies (for a 460 W total), which may be a turn-off to enthusiasts looking for a bit more juice under the hood. However, the seemingly-low power ceiling is adequate for the components inside, and the external supplies give the G1 an even smaller footprint. The side panels can be removed to easily access the components, giving the G1 a degree of longevity with the ability to upgrade. However, with specs like this, we conjecture that few will mess with the configuration.

The G1 comes with Acer's Predator Flare mechanical keyboard and a Predator gaming mouse. For a limited time, Acer is offering a hard-shell wheeled carrying case and a DVD copy of Tom Clancy’s: The Division with the purchase of the Limited Edition Predator G1. Considering the premium components and the bonus extras, at $2,299 Acer seems to be putting its best foot forward in the gaming market.

You can pre-order the Limited Edition Predator G1 now at Newegg and on Acer’s website.