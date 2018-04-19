ADATA Releases Flagship Spectrix D41 RGB Memory On The Heels Of 5GHz Overclock

Barely a week after announcing its 5GHz overclocking achievement, Adata officially released the Spectrix D41 RGB memory. It replaces the Spectrix D40 as Adata's flagship memory product. The D41 has an all-new heat spreader design that is hexagonal in shape. Like the D40, the D41’s lighting control is compatible with lighting ecosystems from motherboard OEMs. Adata mentioned only Asus by name, but if the existing D40 is anything to go by, the D41 should be compatible with Gigabyte, MSI, and Asrock lighting systems, as well. Adata also supplies its own control software called XPG RGB Sync.

Specs for the D41 are scarce at the moment. Adata said only that speeds ranging from 2,660MHz to over 4,600MHz would be available at launch, which is barely an increase over the D40’s range of 2,400MHz to 4,500MHz. Adata said that a 5,000MHz version of the D41 will be available in the third quarter of 2018, but it didn’t say when the rest of the lineup will be available. Kit configuration and price details also weren’t announced.

If you’re looking for RGB memory that you can get immediately, take a look at our Best Memory list. Crucial also just launched its new RGB-lit memory, the Ballistix Tracer RGB. G.skill also said that it would eventually offer a 5GHz version of its flagship memory.