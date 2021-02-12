Get This 24-inch Alienware 360Hz Gaming Monitor for $225 off

The Alienware AW521H gaming monitor received our highly coveted Editor's Choice award when we reviewed it last month, and for good reason. It's got the fastest refresh rate you can get right now, plus low input lag give that gives you a competitive advantage. The only problem it has when compared to the other best gaming monitors is the price, which is normally almost $900.

But thanks to a new deal, that's now gotten a little better, saving you $225 on the Alienware AW521H monitor. Pick one up now for just $674.99.

Alienware AW2521H 360Hz Monitor: was $899.99, now $674.99 @ Dell

The perfect option for pros looking to up their game, the Alienware AW2521H sports an ridiculously fast 360Hz refresh rate with a 3ms screen draw time, which completely eliminates motion blur. View Deal

Make no mistake, this one is for those looking to squeeze every possible frame per second out of their setup so they can compete at e-sports levels of competition.

And Alienware delivers that dream in a big way with this 24.5-inch FHD panel with a smooth 360Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync built-in. This is a one-two punch of eliminating motion blur and screen tear.

Alongside these advantages, the Alienware AW521H also has sRGB 99% color coverage, HDR and 1000:1 contrast ratio to make for a vividly colorful picture with plenty of luminosity.

The price is still steep, so if you need something a little more affordable, check out our best monitor deals hub. But there simply is nothing better out there for a serious pro gamer, which makes this price cut very tempting for the right audience.