Amazon Lists Custom RTX 3070 Graphics Cards Before October Launch

PNY GeForce RTX 3070 8GB XLR8 Gaming Epic-X RGB Triple Fan Edition (Image credit: PNY)

The GeForce RTX 3070, which could be a serious contender for the best graphics card in the mid-range category, lands on October 15. Despite that, Amazon has already listed PNY's GeForce RTX 3070 8GB XLR8 Gaming Epic-X RGB Triple Fan Edition and GeForce RTX 3070 8GB Dual Fan, as spotted via @momomo_us.

Despite being custom models, PNY's iterations respect Nvidia's reference specifications for the RTX 3070. Built on Samsung's 8N Nvidia process node, the graphics card arms itself with 5,888 CUDA cores, 46 RT cores and 184 Tensor cores. It operates with a 1,500 MHz base clock and 1,725 MHz boost clock. The 8GB of 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory runs across a 256-bit memory interface for a theoretical maximum throughput up to 448 GBps.

Staying true to their model names, PNY's GeForce RTX 3070 8GB XLR8 Gaming Epic-X RGB Triple Fan Edition and GeForce RTX 3070 8GB Dual Fan utilize cooling solutions featuring dual-fan and triple-fan setups, respectively.

Image 1 of 2 PNY GeForce RTX 3070 8GB XLR8 Gaming Epic-X RGB Triple Fan Edition (Image credit: Amazon) Image 2 of 2 PNY GeForce RTX 3070 8GB Dual Fan (Image credit: Amazon)

The RTX 3070 8GB XLR8 Gaming Epic-X RGB Triple Fan Edition is the more gaudy model, boasting an aggressive shroud and RGB lighting. The graphics card adheres to a 2.7-inch design though and measures 293.88mm (11.57 inches) long.

Contrastingly, the GeForce RTX 3070 8GB Dual Fan sticks to a more minimalist look that drops the flashy lighting. There aren't dimensions listed for this graphics card, but we expect it to be substantially shorter than the top model.

PNY made differing decisions on the PCIe power connectors. The GeForce RTX 3070 8GB XLR8 Gaming Epic-X RGB Triple Fan Edition utilizes two conventional 8-pin PCIe power connectors, while the GeForce RTX 3070 8GB Dual Fan jumps aboard Nvidia's 12-pin PCIe power connector bandwagon. At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter which PCIe power connectors are present on the graphics cards, since both are rated for 220W.

There aren't any surprises with the video outputs. The pair of PNY graphics cards come equipped with one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, which is the same setup on Nvidia' GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition.

Speaking of the Founders Edition, Nvidia sells it for $499. PNY's custom models will likely carry a small premium over the Founders Edition.

Nvidia has disabled preorders with Ampere, meaning everyone gets a fair chance at snatching up a GeForce RTX 3070 come October 15.