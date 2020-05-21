Report: AMD A520 Budget Motherboards Landing in September

DigiTimes has reason to believe that AMD's extra budget-oriented A520 motherboards will launch in September. The time frame coincides with the date the Ryzen 4000-series (codename Vermeer) Zen 3 desktop CPUs are rumored to arrive.
ASMedia has benefited greatly over the years from manufacturing AMD's chipsets. Sources close to DigiTimes claimed that ASMedia expects its profits to skyrocket in Q2 and the year on a whole, as AMD will reveal its next-generation platform in the upcoming months. Apparently, AMD has even put in orders for the new 600-series chipset with ASMedia.
The B550 chipset comes with limited PCIe 4.0 functionality. With the lack of information available, it's hard to guess whether the A520 chipset will follow in the B550's footsteps. A520-based motherboards will reportedly be the lowest-priced budget boards, so PCIe 4.0 support is hard to imagine. (Of course, we'd love for AMD to prove us wrong.)
Back in April, DigiTimes pegged Vermeer's release date for September. The latest report suggests a broader timeline, with a launch either at the end of Q3 or early Q4.
AMD originally planned on bringing Zen 3 support to B550 and X570 motherboards only. It changed its tune after a pitchforked-armed group of AMD enthusiasts managed to convince the chipmaker to backpedal on its plot and broaden support to the B450 and X470 motherboards. Although AMD has kept a tight lip on A520, there's grounds to believe the chipset would support Zen 3 as well -- and this time without the furious uproar.
I really do expect all current 500-series boards to have Zen 3 compatible BIOS available when the CPUs are launched. (Just like the vast majority of 400-series boards had Zen 2 compatible BIOS available at the Matisse launch.)
The A520s (and possibly also B550s) should have compatible BIOS installed from the start, and be a perfect companion to any 3rd/4th gen Ryzen 3 or 4th gen Ryzen APU.
Around Dec2019/Jan2020 is the last I've heard anything about the x670 chipset. Is there anything new about it? Will it just be x570+? I'm considering waiting for x670 or B550 when the Zen 3 comes out.
The only way B650 might make sense within the next year is if it were just a rebrand of B550 with out-of-box support for Zen 3 processors, but considering they didn't do that for B550, and how relatively close they likely are to launching Zen 3, B550 boards might already have support for those upcoming processors, or at least may be able to be updated to support them without the need for another CPU. It wouldn't really make much sense to release motherboards for processors that came out a year prior unless they were intended more for the next generation of processors.
550/520 were delayed due to ASMedia not being able to produce PCIe 4.0 chipsets on time right? I could see X670 releasing, if only to serve as a quick "refresh" 1:1 replacement of X570 motherboards, now using ASMedia chips instead of AMD's modified I/O chip (and thus removing the need for active chipset cooling, even if it was never a real issue), along with any minor updates such as HDMI 2.1/DP 1.4 or such.
An OEM-only "B650M" might be likely, for the same reasons that B550M was a thing; just to give OEMs something "newish" to advertise. But given that B550 and A520 are releasing this late, and B550 incorporating some newer stuff over the X570s (such as HDMI 2.1 on one or two high-end B550 Mobos), there isn't much need for a "refresh" of B550/A520 compared to X570. X670 makes sense insofar as being the final, pinnacle chipset and mobo series for AM4.