Watch AMD's CES 2019 Keynote Live Here

AMD CEO Lisa Su is slated to take the stage on Wednesday, January 9 at 9 am PT to tell us more about the company's journey into the 7nm era. You can watch the event unfold live in the embedded video below. We'll also be in the crowd covering the keynote live as it happens. Be sure to check our coverage here for deeper analysis.

AMD already announced its second-gen Ryzen 3000-series Picasso APUs earlier this week, notching a solid move forward in the challenging mobility market, but expectations are high as rumors proliferate that the company could announce its new Ryzen 3000-series processors and perhaps even new GPUs for the desktop PC. AMD also recently teased its new line of 7nm 64-core Epyc Rome data center chips, so we it's possible we could hear more announcements about the company's bold new take on chip design.