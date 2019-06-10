Watch AMD's E3 2019 Next Horizon Gaming Event Live Here

Go to our AMD Next Horizon Gaming Live Coverage for detailed information and insights as the event unfolds.



After a short abscence from the E3 video game conference in California, AMD will try its best to make a splash at the E3 gaming conference today at 3 p.m. Pacific Time with its "Next Horizon Gaming" event featuring CEO Lisa Su.

What to Expect

The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley will host the Next Horizon Gaming event at The Novo in the L.A. Live complex in Los Angeles.

When it first announced the show, AMD said: "At Next Horizon Gaming, AMD president and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will present ... details about upcoming products and technologies that will power gaming from PC to console to cloud for years to come. The event will also feature appearances by leading game developers who will provide exclusive looks at some of the most anticipated new titles of the year."

Navi Graphics Cards

With gaming being the main theme, we're expecting that the chipmaker may finally reveal its highly anticipated Navi graphics cards. AMD has said Navi will arrive in the third quarter of 2019, so we think it's likely AMD will use the Next Horizon Gaming event to share more information about the Navi architecture and maybe tease us with an early engineering sample.

E3 is one of the world's biggest gaming events, so we can't think of a better place to unveil a new graphics card. Let's not forget that AMD has a long history of unveiling graphics cards at E3. The chipmaker used the venue to announce the AMD Radeon R9 Fury X in 2015 and the AMD Radeon RX 460 and AMD Radeon RX 470 in 2016.

What About Ryzen 3000-Series CPUs?

AMD already unveiled its new Ryzen 3000 series lineup at the Computex conference last month, so we're not expecting much in the way of CPU news, except for, perhaps, some more details on the aforementioned processors.