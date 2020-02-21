AMD Reopens Fan Merchandise Shop

Trending

AMD has been doing great with its hardware over the last few years, and Lisa Su is bringing the company to excellent profitability. With the company taking pride in those achievements, it has reopened the AMD Fan Store with merchandise branded with Ryzen, Epyc, and Radeon logos, as spotted by HardwareLuxx.

For the time being, the 'featured' merchandise is limited to only four choices of items -- an Epyc branded t-shirt, Ryzen Threadripper hoodie, a Radeon baseball cap, and a 'limited edition' Ryzen Box set.

Don't let that fool you, though. Click through on some of the items, and you'll find more items, so you're not limited to the $150 limited edition box set if you want some non-Threadripper Ryzen branded gear.

Nevertheless, although it is quite pricey, the box set does come with a Ryzen hoodie, Ryzen t-shirt, Ryzen cap, all packaged into a wooden AMD Ryzen box. 

  • Newtonius 21 February 2020 16:55
    AMD fanboy here, ahem YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEES!
  • TechLurker 21 February 2020 18:31
    EDIT: Some of the News post has been changed (title and some wording) to correct that it was revamped/renovated and reopened rather than newly opened. Now the news makes sense, as I didn't know it had temporarily shut down or had been renovated (I've had the shop bookmarked since 2017, and provide proof I ordered from it). They were still selling EPYC themed clothing the last time I checked (sometime around the release of the Ryzen 2000 series), but the Radeon stuff is new to me.

    Leaving my original post below.

    Original Post: No offense, but how is this news? It's been open since shortly after the original Ryzen release, when people were clamoring for the special wooden AMD boxes and Ryzen-themed apparel.

    I've even bought 2 AMD Limited Edition Box sets (one to give as a gift, with a Ryzen 1600X added in to jumpstart their new build).
    The sweater jacket is surprisingly warm and comfy. The t-shirt is light and breathable and slightly fitted. Neither have notably shrunk on me despite multiple washings.
    The cap sits pretty in a basic hat box since I rarely wear caps.
    The box itself is quite nice; reminds me of wooden wine boxes that make for a great decorative display or light storage box. it'd be a nice project to either paint and finish, or stain and finish. There's a few individuals who've made the box as the basis of an AMD LAN party rig. The only issue I've encountered is the somewhat flimsy hinges, but those can be replaced easily.
  • CLevere 22 February 2020 05:52
    I wonder if they sell a black screen T-shirt? xD
  • bit_user 23 February 2020 13:25
    Too bad they don't have this:

    Amd/comments/9drnwzView: https://www.reddit.com/r/Amd/comments/9drnwz/for_those_of_you_who_wanted_an_amd_mousepad/
  • Olle P 25 February 2020 09:58
    Shipping within USA only...
