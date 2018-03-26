AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 18.3.4 Improves ‘Far Cry 5’ Compatibility

One of 2018’s first AAA games, Far Cry 5, debuts tomorrow, and AMD is greeting it with a new driver. Continuing its trend of matching the green team’s “Game Ready” driver releases, AMD brings Radeon Adrenalin Drive 18.3.4 to bring baseline performance and compatibility to the latest games. However, beyond fixing an issue with trees in Final Fantasy XV, there’s nothing else in this driver release with regards to gaming.

The only other patch note relates to cryptocurrency mining, and it’s unfortunately probably bad news for us gamers. Since its previous big release, called Radeon Relive, the Radeon driver has included a “compute mode” that improves hashing performance. It must have had some issue, because Adrenalin 18.3.4 apparently addresses worse than expected performance in blockchain workloads. AMD sells GPUs to miners and gamers alike, of course, so it’s in the company’s interest to address miners’ issues, but this certainly won’t help currently inflated GPU prices.

Radeon Adrenalin Edition 18.3.4 is available for download at AMD’s website. The full changelog can be found below:

Support For'Far Cry 5'Fixed IssuesSome blockchain workloads may experience lower performance than expected when compared to previous Radeon software releases.'Final Fantasy XV' may experience bright lighting effects on some trees in specific map locations.