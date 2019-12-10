Navi Reloaded: AMD Debuts Radeon Pro W5700X With 40 CUs in Mac Pro

AMD today announced the Radeon Pro W5700X workstation graphics card that'll be available in Apple's latest Mac Pro, which hit shelves also today. The Radeon Pro W5700X is designed for professional users and content creators.
Unlike the recently announced Radeon Pro W5700, the Radeon Pro W5700X flaunts the full Navi 10 die. That means it's equipped with 40 Compute Units (CUs), which equals a total of 2,560 Stream Processors (SPs). AMD hasn't listed the graphics card's complete specifications, but the chipmaker said that it delivers up to 9.5 TFLOPs of single-precision (FP32) floating point performance.
AMD calculates the theoretical performance using the boost clock speed value. The calculations work out to the Radeon Pro W5700X running with a maximum boost clock in the range of 1,855 MHz.
AMD Radeon Pro W5700X vs. AMD Radeon Pro W5700 Specs
|AMD Radeon Pro W5700X
|AMD Radeon Pro W5700
|Architecture (GPU)
|RDNA (Navi 10)
|RDNA (Navi 10)
|Shading Units
|2,560
|2,304
|Double-Precision Performance
|593.8 GFLOPs
|555.8 GFLOPs
|Single-Precision Performance
|9.5 TFLOPs
|8.89 TFLOPs
|Texture Units
|160
|144
|ROPs
|64
|64
|Base Clock Rate
|?
|1,243 MHz
|Game Clock Rate
|?
|1,880 MHz
|Boost Clock Rate
|1,855 MHz
|1,930 MHz
|Memory Capacity
|16GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Bandwidth
|448 GBps
|448 GBps
|L2 Cache
|4MB
|4MB
|TDP
|?
|205W
|Transistor Count
|10.3 billion
|10.3 billion
|Die Size
|251 mm²
|251 mm²
Besides having the honor of sporting the fully-unlocked Navi 10 silicon, the Radeon Pro W5700X also flaunts a very substantial memory upgrade. The vanilla Radeon Pro W5700 is restricted to 8GB of GDDR6 memory. The new "X" variant rocks up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory.
AMD also didn't detail specify the memory speed but confirmed that the Radeon Pro W5700X offers up to 448 GBps of memory bandwidth. Assuming that the graphics card is still on a 256-bit memory interface, this probably means the memory is operating at 1,750 MHz (14,000 MHz effective) just like the normal Radeon Pro W5700.
It's unknown if the Radeon Pro W5700X will have the same 205W TDP as the non-X version. According to Apple, the Radeon Pro W5700X provides four Thunderbolt 3 ports and one HDMI port for connecting displays.
Apple's new Mac Pro is currently available starting at $5,999. However, configurations for the desktop with either one or two Radeon Pro W5700X graphics cards are currently listed as "coming soon" with no pricing.