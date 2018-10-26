Radeon RX 590 Allegedly Up to 9 Percent Faster Than GeForce GTX 1060

(Image credit: Casimiro PT/Shutterstock)

AMD's forthcoming Radeon RX 590 graphics card was spotted in 3DMark's database this month. One week later, the graphics card has popped up again, but this time around, on Square Enix's Final Fantasy XV benchmark scoreboard. For the first time, we get a glimpse of the Radeon RX 590's real-world performance and how it fares against other graphics cards, especially Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 6GB.

Radeon RX 590 vs. GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB AMD Radeon RX 590 Performance Difference 2560 x 1440, Lite Quality 5,993 6,398 6.76% 2560 x 1440, Standard Quality 4,468 4,802 7.48% 2560 x 1440, High Quality 3,595 3,570 -0.7% 3840 x 2160, Lite Quality 3,262 3,528 8.15% 3840 x 2160, Standard Quality 2,322 2,537 9.26% 3840 x 2160, High Quality 1,984 2,122 6.96%

Radeon RX 590 is primed to complete with the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB. Based on these numbers, the Radeon RX 590 performs around 7.48 percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1060 at 2560 x 1440 and up to 9.26 percent at 3840 x 2160.

Radeon RX 590 vs. Radeon RX 580

AMD Radeon RX 580 AMD Radeon RX 590 Performance Difference 2560 x 1440, Lite Quality 5,793 6,398 10.44% 2560 x 1440, Standard Quality 4,324 4,802 11.05% 2560 x 1440, High Quality 3,159 3,570 13.01% 3840 x 2160, Lite Quality 3,164 3,528 11.5% 3840 x 2160, Standard Quality 2,292 2,537 10.69% 3840 x 2160, High Quality 1,816 2,122 16.85%

Past leaks have shown that the Radeon RX 590 is roughly about eight percent faster than AMD's current Radeon RX 580 on synthetic benchmarks. The latest scores from the Final Fantasy XV benchmark reveal that the Radeon RX 590 is reportedly up to 13 percent faster than the Radeon RX 580 at the 2560 x 1440 resolution. The performance gap jumps as high as 16.85 percent at the 3840 x 2160 resolution.

However, it's hard to assess a graphics card's performance by a single benchmark. We would need to submit the Radeon RX 590 to more tests. Still, if these numbers prove accurate, this is does look like a promising start for AMD's upcoming refresh.