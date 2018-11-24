AMD Launches Limited Edition Ryzen MAX CPU Bundles

(Image credit: Scan Computers)

AMD has launched two limited edition "Ryzen MAX" processor bundles for this holiday season. The California-based chipmaker is offering the bundles with its Ryzen 5 2600X hexa-core processor and Ryzen 7 2700 octa-core processor.

The normal Ryzen 5 2600X comes with the Wraith Spire CPU cooler, while the Ryzen 7 2700 is sold with the Wraith Spire LED CPU cooler. The new Ryzen 5 2600X MAX (YD260XBCAFMAX) and Ryzen 7 2700 MAX (YD2700BBAFMAX) bundles come with the more beefy Wraith Max cooler.

The Wraith Max cooler is rated for up to 200W of heat dissipation, which will allow consumers to take full advantage of AMD's XFR2 (Extended Frequency Range 2) technology and provides more headroom for overclocking. As a result, consumers don't have to shell out extra money to pick up an aftermarket heatsink.

UK computer hardware retailer Scan Computers sells the non-MAX versions of the Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 7 2700 for £199.99 and £270.49, respectively. The MAX versions have been listed for £221.99 and £285.49, which is only a £22 difference in the case of the Ryzen 5 2600X and a mere £15 for the Ryzen 7 2700. The new MAX bundles are a pretty good deal considering that the Wraith Max cooler alone sells for £50.72 at Amazon UK.

AMD tells us that the MAX CPU bundles will show up at Newegg, Amazon, and Microcenter soon. We'll follow up with more information about the pricing as it becomes available.

