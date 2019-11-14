Trending

AMD Confirms Ryzen 5 3500U After Appearing in Alienware Desktop (Update)

It's real and in an OEM system.

(Image credit: Dell)

Update - Nov. 14, 5:00 p.m.: AMD has confirmed the Ryzen 5 3500 and now lists it on its website.

"We are offering the AMD Ryzen 5 3500 processor to OEM partners and channels in certain regions," and AMD spokesperson told Tom's Hardware. "This processor will enable our partners to take full advantage of AMD’s most advanced CPU platform, offering powerful gaming and high-speed productivity performance, with a support of industry leading PCIe 4.0, AMD’s Precision Boost Overdrive and Ryzen Master Utility."

AMD Ryzen 5 3500 Specifications
Cores/Threads6/6
Base Clock3.6GHz
Max Boost ClockUP to 4.1GHz
PlatformAM4
PCIe VersionPCIe 4.0 x16
Total L1 Cache384KB
Total L2 Cache3MB
Total L3 Cache16MB
TDP65W
UnlockedYes

Original story continues below.

AMD's Ryzen 5 3500 is official. The chip is in the starting configurations of the new Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition gaming desktop and is listed on parent company Dell's website.

It is listed as being a 6-core chip with 16MB of L3 cache and a max boost clock of 4.1 GHz.

(Image credit: Dell)

There had been a number of rumors that the chip would launch in October, but that came and went without a peep.

As of this writing, the chip still isn't listed among the Ryzen 5 lineup on AMD's own website, though a spokesperson told Tom's Hardware that "OEMs are getting ready with the part" and that the listing would be updated when AMD officially announces it.

We reviewed the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition, but with the newly released AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU.

Perhaps more interesting (or at least more entertaining) than the chip's specs is the fact that the marketing materials on Dell's site shows a large image of what's clearly a motherboard with an Intel socket, and a Ryzen CPU intelligently Photoshopped on top of it. (Update: November 14, 1:20 p.m. ET - Dell appears to have removed the image from its site. It is still depicted above. The Ryzen 5 3500 is still on offer.)

