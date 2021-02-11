Ryzen 7 5700G Desktop APU Lands on eBay, Flaunts Impressive Benchmarks

Back at the start of last month, the first traces of the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G showed up through entries in the USB-IF, and just a couple of days later, its specifications surfaced. But what we didn't know yet was what performance is set to be like -- but that changes today with yet another new leak. The chip is now up for sale for $499 on eBay.

Shared on Twitter by Harakuze, a Ryzen 7 5700G Engineering Sample has been listed on eBay with, hidden in further images, results for a Cinebench R23 run. As with most leaked info, we aren't able to confirm these performance figures. However, after some digging, we found entries for the 8-core 5700G APU and the 6-core model, the Ryzen 5 5600G APU. That being said, these latter figures come from CPU-Monkey, so we should still take them with a significant grain of salt and as little more than confirmation of the posted scores -- though they are all in-line with our expectations.

(Image credit: eBay Seller hugohk)

In the test shown by the eBay seller, the 5700G ES jots down a single-core score of 1514 pts, with the multi-core score at an impressive 15456 points. For comparison, Intel's 11th-Gen Core i7-1165G7 has a single-core score of 1532 points -- but that's a mobile chip and not a desktop APU.

That being said, we haven't gotten around to testing with Cinebench R23 yet, but peeking around jots the Zen-2 based Ryzen 3700X (the most comparable Zen-2 chip) at a score of roughly single-core 1250 points. The 8-core Zen-1 based 1700X is shown in Cinebench to score 959 points. The generational gains are evident.

Comparing to the 5800X -- a chip with the same Zen 3 CPU architecture and core count, the 5700G takes a small step back in performance. This reddit thread shows user's scores, with the Ryzen 7 5800X having single-core scores in the low-1600's and multi-core scores approaching 16,000 pts. Of course, this difference comes down to the higher TDP and boost clock of the 5800X, which boosts up to 4.7 GHz according to its spec sheet but will often boost higher than that, too. But, if you look carefully, you'll spot that the alleged engineering sample 5700G is clocked at the same 4.7 GHz for the test, indicating that it might be slightly overclocked.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Specifications

The Ryzen 7 5700G is rumored to feature 8 cores, 16 threads, a boost clock of 4.4 GHz, and operate at a 65 W TDP. But of course, the real start of the show in these APUs is the onboard GPU. Alas, details about the GPU aren't shared in the eBay listing, nor do we have any available elsewhere.

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clocks L3 Cache TDP Ryzen 7 5700G 8 / 16 ? / 4.4 GHz 16 MB 65 W Ryzen 7 4700G 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.4 GHz 8 MB 65 W Ryzen 7 5800X 8 / 16 3.8 / 4.7 GHz 32 MB 105 W Ryzen 7 3700X 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.4 GHz 32 MB 65 W

All that being said, we would still take all the information with a pinch of salt. The seller claims that the engineering sample is a 5700G, and the lettering on the CPU (100-000000263-30) appears to suggest it's the same chip as we saw earlier in January, but as with any pre-release hardware, you never know what you're really going to get. We would be very hesitant in offering the seller the $500 he wants for the chip -- even with all the chip shortages.

Let's just hope these chips don't become OEM-only like the 4000-series APUs did.