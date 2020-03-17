AMD Ryzen Embedded Appears in Tiny Raspberry Pi-Sized Computer

DFI is a Taiwanese maker of embedded systems, and it looks like they're coming out with the smallest AMD Ryzen computer to date. The tiny PC is called the DFI GHF51 (product page here), and measures just 84 mm by 55 mm, height not accounted for -- which is roughly the size of a Raspberry Pi. Considering this board's components, it could be quite the powerhouse in spite of its diminutive stature.

The Ryzen CPU is a choice of the Embedded R1000 series range, though DFI notes that it has a 12W TDP. Based on this, we reckon that it is either the R1505G or the R1606G that will be used, both of which feature 2 cores, 4 threads, and Radeon Vega graphics with three CUs.

The CPU is wired to a choice of 2, 4, or 8 GB of single-channel 3200 MHz DDR4 memory, and storage options include 16, 32, and 64 GB of eMMC flash.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DFI) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DFI)

DFI's GHF51 is powered by a single 12 V adapter, and also comes with all the I/O you really expect from such a tiny system. This includes a single Gigabit Ethernet port driven by either an Intel I211AT or an Intel I210IT controller, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, and two Micro HDMI 1.4 ports.

For further expansion, Mini-PCIe is also present, along with an 8-bit Digital I/O, SMBus, and a TPM 2.0 chip. DFI notes that the GHF51 supports Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 64-bit and Linux, though we see no reason why you wouldn't be able to run a standard Home installation of Windows 10 on it.

No word on pricing yet, though Linuxgismos.com notes that we can expect a Q3 release. Note that the specifications are 'preliminary' and thus subject to change.