Next-Gen AMD 32-Core Ryzen Threadripper Spotted Ticking up to 4.3 GHz

A new Geekbench 4 result has surfaced to help shed more light on AMD's 32-core Ryzen Threadripper (codename Castle Peak) processor's specifications. This marks the third leak that we've seen so far for the mysterious AMD 100-000000011-11 sample, but this time the chip's clock speeds register at up to an impressive 4.3 GHz.

Like the previous Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX, the flagship Threadripper 3000-series part is very likely to maintain the 32-core, 64-thread configuration. The Geekbench 4 software has identified the processor with a 2MB L1 cache, 16MB L2 cache, and 128MB L3 cache. As per Geekbench 4's data, the upcoming 32-core chip allegedly has 1MB less L1 cache but double the L3 cache as opposed the Threadripper 2990WX. Unfortunately, the operating clocks for the AMD 100-000000011-11 sample are all over the place as they don't seem to match in any of the Geekbench 4 results.

Price (USD) Cores / Threads TDP Base Clock Boost Clock L1 Cache L2 Cache L3 Cache PCIe Lanes Memory Support *AMD 100-000000011-11 ? 32 / 64 ? 3.6 GHz 4.3 GHz 2MB 16MB 128MB ? ? AMD Threadripper 2990WX $1799 32 / 64 250W 3.0 GHz 4.2 GHz 3MB 16MB 64MB PCIe 3.0 x64 Quad DDR4-2933

*Specifications in the table are unconfirmed

The minimum and maximum reported clock speeds out of all three Geekbench 4 results are 3.7 GHz and 4.3 GHz, respectively. Assuming for a second that 3.7 GHz is the base clock, then Intel would definitely have its hands full. Nevertheless, there's a strong possibility that the Geekbench 4 benchmarks are PBO (Precision Boost Overdrive) overclocked runs, so it's too soon to pass judgment.

CPU-Z, a widely used system information utility, recently added preliminary support for AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 3000-series processors. That is a clear sign that new Ryzen Threadripper chips might be closer than we think.

It's been a phenomenal year for AMD this far. The chipmaker has shaken up the computer hardware market with its innovative 7nm offerings, such as the Ryzen 3000-series desktop processors, Navi-powered graphics cards and, more recently, the EPYC 7002-series enterprise processors. Rolling out the Ryzen Threadripper 3000-series would definitely be the icing on the cake for AMD, and we can't think of a better way for the chipmaker to finish 2019 with a bang.

