Asus Reveals $100 Gladius II Origin Mouse

There's a new gaming mouse in Asus’ Republic of Gamers peripheral lineup. Despite its name, the Gladius II Origin is actually the third installment in the Gladius series, and it's available for purchase today.

The 12,000 DPI mouse features two detachable cables (rubber and braided) as well as two Omron switches, which differ in terms of click resistance. Below the scroll wheel is the DPI button, and there are two more buttons on the left side of the mouse in addition to the two main buttons on the surface. Asus also added a rubberized texture to both sides of the mouse so that you get a better grip of it during intense moments in gameplay.

There are three RGB lighting zones, which are located on the bottom edge, the scroll wheel, and the Republic of Gamers logo. You can synchronize the light colors and patterns with other Asus products that support the Aura Sync software. For further customization options you can download the ROG Armoury app, which allows you to change lighting patterns, reassign button commands, and create multiple profiles.

Asus also included a small pouch with the mouse so that you can easily transport it with you. With all its features and included accessories, the Gladius II Origin will cost you $100.