Asus Adds Kaby Lake Support to 87 Of Its 100-Series Motherboards

Asus pushed out a series of BIOS updates for 87 of its 100-series motherboards that add support for Intel’s upcoming Kaby Lake processors.

The eighty-seven Asus 100-series motherboards don’t natively support Kaby Lake, so it is necessary to update the BIOS before Kaby Lake CPUs will function properly. It appears that Intel will allow OEMs to support Kaby Lake on all of the 100-series chipsets. An Asus representative said that the company would ship the 100-series boards with the updated BIOS in the future, but you still run the risk of receiving a board with the older BIOS if you purchase one. This means you shouldn’t count on these boards to support Kaby Lake right out of the box if you are building a new system.

If you already own one of these boards and a Skylake CPU, you can simply update the BIOS using Asus’s EZ Flash utility and a USB drive. Some boards can also connect to the internet through the BIOS to get the update.

If you plan to purchase one of these motherboards for a new Kaby Lake CPU in the future, you will want to make sure that it supports Asus’s USB BIOS Flash Back utility. The utility will enable you to update the BIOS without a CPU or RAM installed. Otherwise, you will also need to purchase a Skylake CPU to update the BIOS, assuming the board doesn’t come with the update pre-installed.

The BIOS updates are now available.