Intel's next-gen Nova Lake platforms pass compliance at USB and PCIe standards bodies as launch looms — PCI-SIG and USB-IF give their stamp of approval

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Setting the stage for next-generation platform.

Intel
(Image credit: Intel)

The USB Implementers Forum now lists some of Intel's Core Ultra 400-series 'Nova Lake' platforms in its Integrators List, meaning that the products have passed applicable USB compliance and interoperability tests. The PCI-SIG Integrators List also includes Intel’s 900-series chipsets for Nova Lake-S processors. Such tests are conducted ahead of product launches to ensure interoperability and to gain the right to use the PCIe and USB logos on new products.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.