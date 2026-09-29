Intel's next-gen Nova Lake platforms pass compliance at USB and PCIe standards bodies as launch looms — PCI-SIG and USB-IF give their stamp of approval

The USB Implementers Forum now lists some of Intel's Core Ultra 400-series 'Nova Lake' platforms in its Integrators List, meaning that the products have passed applicable USB compliance and interoperability tests. The PCI-SIG Integrators List also includes Intel’s 900-series chipsets for Nova Lake-S processors. Such tests are conducted ahead of product launches to ensure interoperability and to gain the right to use the PCIe and USB logos on new products.

The USB-IF listing confirms that Intel's mobile Nova Lake-H processor (Device ID D331, D333) is compliant with the USB4 80 Gbps specification (which is not surprising, as the part is also supposed to support Thunderbolt 5). In contrast, Intel's desktop Nova Lake PCH-S chipset (Device ID 6E6E) is compliant with the USB 3.2 Gen2 standard and supports a data transfer rate of up to 20 Gbps, which is in line with unofficial information about Intel's 900-series chipsets. Meanwhile, the Integrators List lacks Intel's desktop Nova Lake processor that is expected to support USB4 (more on this later).

The choice of the products to certify first — a desktop chipset and a high-performance notebook CPU — may seem a bit odd. However, there is a good explanation for why Intel submitted these parts to the Integrators List ahead of others and why the order of such submissions for compliance testing does not matter significantly in this case.

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The USB-IF has a program called Qualification by Similarity (QbS) for sufficiently similar products, under which testing one product can enable related products to be certified and added to the Integrators List with limited or no additional compliance testing. Since USB4 and USB 3.2 circuitry in different Nova Lake products is similar, Intel can submit select CPUs and chipsets for USB-IF compliance tests and then follow up with the QbS.

Meanwhile, since USB-IF certification is formally attached to a specific product name, model, and revision, differently named products are not certified automatically simply because they contain identical USB circuitry. These products must be submitted separately under QbS, after which USB-IF decides whether the differences are significant enough to require additional testing.

The PCI-SIG Integrators List has included Intel's 900-series chipset (Device 6E38-6E3F, 6E30-6E35, 6E40-6E47) for Core Ultra 400-series 'Nova Lake-S' processors since April. In early August, the company’s as-yet-unidentified processor (Device IDs D461, D465, and D467–D46A) with a PCIe 5.0 x16 root complex passed interoperability tests and was listed alongside the chipset. We cannot state with certainty that this is a desktop Nova Lake CPU, although it is reasonable to suspect that the device belongs to the desktop Core Ultra 400-series platform.

As the official launch of Intel’s Core Ultra 400-series ‘Nova Lake’ processors for desktops and laptops looms, these platforms must pass various compliance and interoperability tests administered by industry standards organizations. So far, Intel’s Nova Lake CPUs and supporting chipsets have passed interoperability tests with the PCI-SIG and USB-IF. However, in the coming weeks or months, they will likely appear on other compliance and interoperability lists as well. Intel will also eventually need various regulatory and environmental documents, depending on what exactly is being sold and where, though such documents rarely enter the public domain ahead of formal launches.

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Anyway, Nova Lake's listings in PCI-SIG and USB-IF Integrators List point to Intel's preparations for the launch of new CPUs for desktops and laptops. The latest leaks point to Core Ultra 400-series launches in Q1 2027, so setting the stage for their release early next year is a natural move for Intel.

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