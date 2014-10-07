Asus Shipping ROG G751, Transformer Book T200

Asus announced on Tuesday that it is now shipping the Republic of Gamers (ROG) G751 Series gaming laptop. There are four models in all, three of which sport the Intel Core i7-4710HQ processor and one that uses the Intel Core i7-4860HQ processor.

The G751JT-CH71 and the G751JT-DH72 include Nvidia's GeForce GTX 970M GPU with 3 GB of GDDR5 VRAM, whereas the more expensive G751JY-DH71 and G751JY-DH72X use Nvidia's GeForce GTX 980M with 4 GB of GDDR5 VRAM. The former two also have a DVD Super-Multi optical drive, while the latter two offer a Blu-ray burner.

The specifications also show that the CH71 and DH72 include 16 GB of DDR3 memory, the DH71 has 24 GB of DDR3 memory and the DH72X has 32 GB of DDR3 memory.

On the storage front, the CH71 has a 1 TB 7200 RPM hard drive, the DH72 and DH71 have a 1 TB 7200 RPM hard drive and a PCIe 256 GB SSD, and the DH72X has a 1 TB 7200 RPM hard drive and a PCIe 512 GB SSD.

All four models sport a 17.3-inch anti-glare IPS screen with LED backlighting and a 1920 x 1080 resolution. They also include a built-in HD camera with an array microphone, an 8-cell battery, a one-piece Chiclet keyboard and Windows 8.1. These laptops range in thickness from 0.9 inches to 1.7 inches, depending on the model.

"The G751 demonstrates exceptional thermal efficiency with minimal noise thanks to copper heatsinks and intelligent dual fans that expel hot air via rear vents, keeping CPU and GPU temperatures low even under overclocking conditions," said the press release.

In addition to the gaming notebook, Asus is also shipping the Transformer Book T200. This 2-in-1 "laptop" includes a detachable 11.6-inch IPS display, allowing customers to use this solution as a laptop or tablet. The T200 includes a full-sized keyboard and an upgradable hard drive that resides in the keyboard.

The specs show that the T200TA-C1-BL includes an Intel's Atom Z3795 "Bay Trail-T" quad-core SoC, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, a 2MP camera on the front and a 5MP camera on the back.

The display has multi-touch capabilities and a 1366 x 768 resolution, backed by a 38 Wh Li-polymer battery promising up to 8.5 hours on a single charge. There's also dual-band Wireless N and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity.

On the tablet portion, Asus provides a microUSB port, a microHDMI port, a microSD card slot and a headphone/microphone combo jack. The keyboard dock adds one USB 2.0 port, one USB 3.0 port and an Ethernet port for wired networking.

Pricing for the Transformer Book T200 starts at $499 while the pricing for the ROG G751 starts at $1,499. Both will be made available at select retailers.

