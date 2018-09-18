Asus Lays Down the Hammer With New ROG Thor PSUs

Asus originally revealed its ROG Thor PSUs during Computex 2018 and today revealed more details, including a highly competitive $250 price tag for the flagship unit.

The fresh Asus ROG Thor PSU line currently consists of two models with 1200W and 850W capacities. The 1200W is based on the Seasonic Prime Platinum platform, while the 850W uses Seasonic's Focus Plus Platinum platform.

Both units feature some modifications, since they are equipped with a small OLED screen on their sides, which shows the AC power that the PSU draws from the wall socket. This is our first objection, since this screen is in a barely usable location, and on top of that, it only shows AC watts. Since Asus/Seasonic went through the trouble of modifying the platforms, we wish they took the extra step of adding DC power monitoring as well. This could drive efficient readings, which are of high importance to the majority of users.

Another major difference from the original Seasonic platforms are the double ball-bearing fans, the addressable RGB lighting, which can be controlled through an Aura Sync-compatible Asus ROG motherboard, and the large heat sinks at the internals, which, according to Asus, help to greatly reduce output noise in both units. This is something that we will have to verify on our own, of course.



The ROG Thor power supplies will be available worldwide in late September. The 1200W unit will cost around 250 bucks. There is no price information about the 850W currently available.

ROG Thor 1200W Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Model Number ASUS RTSS01-1200P1 Max. DC Output 1200W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91 percent) Noise TBA Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 135mm Double-Ball Bearing Fan (PLA13525B12M) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (Selectable) Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 152 x 88 x 192mm Weight 5.22 lb (2.37kg) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Number of EPS connectors 2 Number of PCIe connectors 8 Number of SATA connectors 14 Number of 4-pin Molex connectors 5 Warranty 12 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 25 100 3 0.3 Watts 125 1200 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 1200

ROG Thor 850 Technical Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Model Number ASUS RTSS02-850P1 Max. DC Output 850W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%) Noise TBA Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 135mm Double Ball-Bearing Fan (PLA13525B12M) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (Selectable) Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 152 x 88 x 162mm Weight 4.06 lb (1.84kg) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Number of EPS connectors 2 Number of PCIe connectors 4 Number of SATA connectors 10 Number of 4-pin Molex connectors 5 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications