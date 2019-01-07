Asus’ Big New ROG Strix XG Gaming Screens Sport AMD’s FreeSync 2 HDR

Nvidia’s screen-smoothing G-Sync tech has dominated the high-end gaming monitor space for several years. But AMD’s competing FreeSync 2 tech looks to be making a strong showing here at CES 2019.

Asus’ new Strix XG monitor lineup is made up of a trio of premium panels, all sporting AMD’s screen-smoothing tech (with a generous variable refresh window of 48-120/144Hz), along with HDR support (HDR 600 for the top-end 43-inch model and HDR 400 for for the other two), and a top refresh rate of 144Hz. They’re also all VA panels.



In case it wasn’t obvious, these are high-end gaming screens. Asus isn’t talking pricing yet, but the top-end XG438Q is a massive 43 inches, with 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh and support for 90 percent of of the DCI-P3 gamut.

The Strix XG49VQ is even wider (though narrower) at 49 inches diagonally and a 3840x1080 resolution paired with 144Hz refresh. It can display three inputs simultaneously and also supports 90 percent of DCI-P3.

Lastly, the Strix XG32VQR is a 32-inch, 1800R curved display with 2560x1440 resolution and an even better 94-percent DCI-P3 coverage. All three displays have a 4ms response rating, and the 43-inch sports 10-watt speakers, the 49-inch model has a pair of 5-watt speakers and the 32-inch XG32VQR lacks speakers completely.

Specifications

XG438Q XG49VQ XG32VQR Panel Size (Diagonal) 43" (16:9) 49" (32:9) 31.5" (16:9) Panel Type VA panel VA panel VA panel Color Gamut DCI-P3 90% DCI-P3 90% DCI-P3 94% Brightness 450cd/m2 (typical) 450cd/m2 (typical) 450cd/m2 (typical) Response Time 4ms (GTG) 4ms (GTG) 4ms (GTG) Resolution/ Refresh Rate 3840x2160 @ 120Hz 3840x1080 @ 144Hz 2560x1440 @144Hz HDR Support Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR DisplayHDR 600 compliant DisplayHDR 400 compliant DisplayHDR 400 compliant Stereo Speaker 2x 10W 2x 5W X I/O Ports DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI (v2.0), USB 3.0 (1x upstream, 2x downstream), Audio input, Earphone jack 2x HDMI (v2.0), 1x DisplayPort (HDMI & DP support Adaptive-Sync/ FreeSync 2 HDR), Earphone Jack, USD 3.0 ports 2x HDMI (v2.0)x2, DisplayPort (v1.2) x1 (HDMI & DP support Adaptive-Sync/ FreeSync 2 HDR), Earphone Jack, USB 3.0 ports

While we’ll have to wait for pricing and put these screens through our tests before passing final judgement, these Strix screens look to take AMD’s FreeSync further into the ultra-premium monitor space. And if they can significantly undercut Nvidia’s pricing (which they should, as G-Sync panels usually demand a stiff premium over the competition), Asus and AMD could have a compelling lineup here.

We should know more important details soon, as Asus says the 49- and 32-inch models will be available in January, while the top-end 43-inch 4K XG438Q should land sometime later this spring.