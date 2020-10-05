Asus Silently Lists ROG Strix XG32VC Curved Gaming Monitor

Picking a monitor is never an easy task, and Asus' latest release isn't making that decision any easier. Silently, the company listed the ROG Strix XG32VC on its website, which is a big, 32-inch QHD gaming monitor (via Guru3D).

The XG32VC uses a VA panel with a 2560 by 1440p resolution, which might not give it the sharpest image, but the huge panel size will do wonders for immersion. Thanks to the VA technology, the display is able to produce static contrast ratios of 3000:1, and while it doesn't have any kind of local dimming technology, it is DisplayHDR 400 certified. The 1800R curve makes it present, but not overwhelmingly curved like the Samsung G7 line.

Gamut is rated at 125% of the sRGB spectrum, or 90% of DCI-P3, which although it won't be adequate for video editors, it does mean you get a glimpse of what a wide-gamut monitor feels like compared to most gaming displays. It's also a 10-bit panel, meaning it can reproduce gradients without color banding.

(Image credit: Asus)

To back up the ROG brand, the XG32VC doesn't disappoint in gaming specs either. It comes with a 1ms MPRT response time, has a 170 Hz refresh rate, and supports FreeSync Premium. The minimum refresh rate is set at 48 Hz -- and it's safe to assume that by the time this monitor hits the market, it will also work with Nvidia G-Sync.

Connectivity is handled by one HDMI connector, DisplayPort, USB-C, and there is an integrated two-port USB hub.

No official word on pricing yet, though retailer Alternate has the XG32VC listed for €569 in Europe. That's a steep price for the specs, so we're banking on Asus having access to quality panels that perform well in practice.