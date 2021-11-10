Raspberry Pi Rival Sports Intel CPU, 5G Connectivity

When you have the mindshare of Raspberry Pi in the single-board computer (SBC) arena, you have a big target painted on your back. According to CNX Software, another Raspberry Pi alternative, the KIWI310, is on the way from Axiomtek and it brings some interesting features to the table.

The board itself measures 85 x 56 mm and forgoes the Arm-powered SoCs found in the vast family of Raspberry Pi products. Instead, it’s powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron N3350 processor. For those unfamiliar, the Celeron N3350 is based on Intel’s low-power 14nm Apollo Lake architecture and has a TDP of 6 watts. The processor has a base frequency of 1.10 GHz and can burst up to 2.4 GHz.

You can configure the KIWI310 with up to 8GB LPDDR4 memory and up to 64MB onboard eMMC storage. Regarding connectivity, Axiomtek outfitted the SBC with two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, USB-C (with Power Delivery), a micro HDMI 2.0 port (4K60 output) and Gigabit Ethernet (Realtek RTL8111). Other connectors include a 40-pin GPIO header and a standard M.2 Key E 2230 supporting PCIe and USB 2.0 interfaces.

Where things get interesting is with a couple of optional features. For starters, buyers can opt for a 220 mAh lithium-ion battery and the SBC supports 5G connectivity. In the accompanying video, we spied that Axiomtek is using a Waveshare 5G HAT. The video also confirms that the KIWI310 ships with a heatsink in the box.

(Image credit: Axiomtek)

The KIWI310 supports Android, Linux and Windows operating systems. However, keep in mind that the SBC doesn’t have onboard TPM so it is not officially supported by Windows 11. However, there are ways to bypass Windows 11's TPM, RAM and CPU requirements.

Unfortunately, pricing and availability haven’t been revealed at this time for the Axiomtek KIWI310, but we’ll update this piece once that information is provided.