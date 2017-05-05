EA Outlines 'Battlefield 1' Content Updates Leading Into Summer

Electronic Arts released a brief glimpse at the road ahead. The company revealed a vague timeline of Battlefield 1 updates coming in May and June.

Electronic Arts' latest edition of Battlefield concentrates on the first world war, which means the developer has many battles to pull inspiration from for content updates. EA isn’t letting Battlefield 1’s potential go to waste, and the company plans to release new content every month for the foreseeable future.

EA isn’t ready to talk about Battlefield 1’s May Update except to say that the company is “constantly working on tweaking the base of the game” and that fans of the Operations mode could expect playlists for the mode. EA said that the full release notes for Battlefield 1’s May Update should be available soon.

The Battle Expands Into New Territory

In the meantime, EA is preparing to roll out a new map called “Prise de Tahure” to the Battlefield 1 Community Test Environment (CTE). The battleground takes place in the Butte-de-Tahure region of France shortly after the Nivelle Offensive in the autumn of 1917. EA didn’t say when it would release the “Prise de Tahure” map other than to say it’s coming “shortly.” If you wish to gain access to the “Prise de Tahure” map before it reaches regular circulation, you must sign up for community test environment access.

In June, Battlefield 1 Premium Pass holders will gain access to the “Neville Nights” night map. In Neville Nights, you’ll take cover in the muddy trenches around Malmaison and Soupir France and fight through the night to fend off the enemy.

Premium Friends Test Run Ending

EA rolled out the “They Shall Not Pass” DLC for Battlefield 1 in March, and shortly after releasing the expansion, the company introduced a new feature called Premium Friends. With the Premium Friends enabled, any Premium Pass Holder can act as a chaperone to grant a friend access to premium DLC content while they play in a group.

We tried the Premium Friends feature at the end of March, and we found that it works well. EA is also happy with the response about Premium Friends, but that didn’t stop the company from ending the current iteration of the feature. EA said that it's wrapping up the Premium Friends test run event. The company didn’t say when we could expect a replacement for the service, but EA’s Jonas Elfving said the company “can’t wait to share [its] plans for the future of Premium Friends.”

Electronic Arts has a series of four DLC packs planned for Battlefield 1 Premium Pass holders. The “They Shall Not Pass” update rolled out in March, which brought the French Army into the fight. The second DLC pack, “Name of the Tsar,” brings the Russians into the mix with four new ice-covered battleground maps, a handful of Russian-made weapons, and WWI-era Russian military equipment. EA remains tight-lipped about the details regarding the “Name of the Tsar” DLC pack, but it promised to spill the bean next month.

EA plans to release the full details about the upcoming DLC pack and let people have a taste of the expansion at the EA PLAY 2017 conference. If you can’t make it to the EA PLAY event, you’ll have to wait until “late summer” before you can take the Russian side of the fight to the battlefield.