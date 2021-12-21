Best Buy Lists Alder Lake Non-K CPU Specs And Pricing

Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake processors have barreled into the list of best CPUs for gaming, but more SKUs are on the way. Best Buy (via momomo_us) has revealed the specifications and pricing for the upcoming non-K models that target consumers with stricter budgets.

According to rumors making the rounds in hardware circles, Intel will reportedly announce Alder Lake's non-K chips at CES 2022. Considering the time frame of Best Buy's listings, it's unlikely that they're placeholders. Nevertheless, they're rumored to launch at CES 2022. therefore, it's unlikely that Best Buy's listings are placeholders. Nonetheless, we recommend you approach the information with caution.

For buyers who don't need the power or unlocked multiplier of the Core i9-12900K ($599), the Core i9-12900 and Core i9-12900F are legit alternatives at $529.99 and $509.99, respectively. You still get all the benefits of the 8P + 8E configuration, albeit at lower clock speeds.

The Core i7-12700K ($419) is one of the more balanced options in Intel's Alder Lake product stack. Nonetheless, the more budget-friendly and power-efficient options include the Core i7-12700 and Core i7-12700F, which may retail for $359.99 and $329.99, respectively.

Intel Alder Lake Non-K Specifications And Pricing

Processor Pricing Configuration Cores / Threads P-Core Base/Boost (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) Graphics PBP (W) Part Number Core i9-12900 $529.99 8P + 8E 16 / 24 2.4 / 5.1 30 UHD Graphics 770 65 BX8071512900 Core i9-12900F $509.99 8P + 8E 16 / 24 2.4 / 5.1 30 N/A 65 BX8071512900F Core i7-12700 $359.99 8P + 4E 12 / 20 2.1 / 4.9 25 UHD Graphics 770 65 BX8071512700 Core i7-12700F $329.99 8P + 4E 12 / 20 2.1 / 4.9 25 N/A 65 BX8071512700F Core i5-12600 $239.99 6P + 0E 6 / 12 3.3 / 4.8 18 UHD Graphics 770 65 BX8071512600 Core i5-12500 $219.99 6P + 0E 6 / 12 3.0 / 4.6 18 UHD Graphics 770 65 BX8071512500 Core i5-12400 $209.99 6P + 0E 6 / 12 2.5 / 4.4 18 UHD Graphics 730 65 BX8071512400 Core i5-12400F $179.99 6P + 0E 6 / 12 2.5 / 4.4 18 N/A 65 BX8071512400F Core i3-12100 $139.99 4P + 0E 4 / 8 3.3 / 4.3 12 UHD Graphics 730 60 BX8071512100 Core i3-12100F $109.99 4P + 0E 4 / 8 3.3 / 4.3 12 N/A 58 BX8071512100F Pentium Gold G7400 $79.99 2P + 0E 2 / 4 3.7 6 UHD Graphics 710 46 BX80715G7400 Celeron G6900 $59.99 2P + 0E 2 / 4 3.4 4 UHD Graphics 710 46 BX80715G6900

Currently, we consider the Core i5-12600K ($299) as the best overall processor for gaming. But if your budget doesn't allow it, the Core i5-12600, Core i5-12500, and Core i5-12400 are good 65W options as well. There will be a performance gap between the aforementioned models and the K-series model, though.



The Core i5-12600 could be available for $239.99 whereas the Core i5-12500 may retail for $219.99. Similar to the last generation's Core i5-11400, the Core i5-12400 will probably be the best budget gaming Alder Lake chip. At $209.99, the Core i5-12400 could potentially offer the best bang for your buck. Or if you don't require integrated graphics, the Core i5-12400F might sell for as low as $179.99. The Core i3-12100, Core i3-12100F, Pentium Gold G7400, and Celeron G6900 will also have their place in the market with price tags below the $140 mark.

The pricing for Alder Lake non-K processors certainly looks very attractive, but their success will depend partially on the price of the upcoming H670, B660, and H610 motherboards as well. It'll be interesting to see how AMD reacts to the new Alder Lake chips. The chipmaker's Ryzen 5000 (Zen 3) had crushed it before Alder Lake arrive and stole the show, but a small price cut could put Ryzen back in the picture.