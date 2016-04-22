Tamriel Revisited Through 'Elder Scrolls: Legends' Trading Card Game

Bethesda Softworks teased Elder Scrolls: Legends last June, but information about its Elder Scrolls-themed card game was scarce until now. Bethesda announced sign-ups to join Legends’ closed beta, with more players being allowed to try the game out during the coming months.



Elder Scrolls: Legends is a strategy card game developed for PC and tablet by Dire Wolf Digital, an independent strategy card game studio. Legends will draw upon the Elder Scrolls series’ rich lore, and fans will be pleased to find familiar faces such as Lucien Lachance from Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion or memorable creatures such as Flame Atronachs, Draugr and Dwemer constructs.



The video teaser provides a basic gameplay overview and offers brief glimpses of the type of cards that will be featured. The gameplay looks similar to popular TCGs (trading card games) such as Magic or Hearthstone, but unique elements such as lanes or runes might be enough to make Elder Scrolls: Legends stand out.

Fans of the Elder Scrolls series or TCGs in general can catch a glimpse of Legends this weekend at Bethesda’s booth during PAX East. Bethesda’s Pete Hines will also be live streaming Legends on Twitch’s PAX East stream this Saturday.



Alexander Quejado is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Alexander Quejado on Twitter.



