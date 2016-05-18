CableMod Launches PET-Based ModMesh Sleeving

Trending

Many PC enthusiasts enjoy color-coordinating their builds, and the market is rife with options to let them do so. CableMod fulfills part of this segment by offering builders sleeves in a variety of materials and colors. CableMod’s service proved to be popular, and not too long ago, it launched the Cable Configurator, which allowed users to configure cables by color and length.

CableMod is back again with ModMesh, a PET-based cable sleeving. ModMesh’s PET construction offers more rigidity than CableMod’s traditional ModFlex paracord sleeving, making it ideal for builders who handle their cables frequently. The ModMesh cables are more luminous than Cablemod’s standard ModFlex cables, and even feature some colors that are UV reactive, which is perfect for themed builds.

CableMod’s offers pre-made ModMesh cable kits in the following colors and power supply models:

Cable SeriesCompatible ModelsColors
C-Series (for Corsair)AXi, HXi, RM, RMi, RMxBlackWhiteRedCarbonBlueLight BlueLight GreenBlack / Blood RedBlack / WhiteBlack / OrangeWhite / RedWhite / Blue
E-Series (for EVGA)G2, P2BlackWhiteRedCarbonBlueLight BlueLight GreenBlack / Blood RedBlack / WhiteBlack / OrangeWhite / RedWhite / Blue

If you don’t own any of the models above, or aren’t satisfied with the pre-made cable kits’ color schemes, CableMod also offers ModMesh in the Cable Configurator.

Alexander Quejado is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Alexander Quejado on Twitter. 

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bit_user 18 May 2016 23:29
    OMG, this is the biggest waste of time.

    I sleeved PSU cables back in 2004, when most PSU cables were just wires, and regretted every minute of it (of which there were many).

    I honestly found heatsink lapping to be a more rewarding experience.
  • tiagoluz8 19 May 2016 01:05
    OMG, this is the biggest waste of time.

    I sleeved PSU cables back in 2004, when most PSU cables were just wires, and regretted every minute of it (of which there were many).

    I honestly found heatsink lapping to be a more rewarding experience.
    You know you don't have to do the sleeving anymore, right? CableMod sends you the cables ready to install on your PSU.
  • mrmotion 19 May 2016 11:03
    OMG, this is the biggest waste of time.

    I sleeved PSU cables back in 2004, when most PSU cables were just wires, and regretted every minute of it (of which there were many).

    So your telling me your cables in your main PC are not sleeved? You totally gave up on the aesthetics of the inside of your case because you learned how to lap a heatsink?
  • toddybody 19 May 2016 15:13
    Sleeved cables are a near must for system aesthetics (on a clear side panel). The set I purchased from Corsair were pretty rigid like the ones described here; I'd prefer the softer/more flexible cables though.
  • jarrate 20 May 2016 14:17
    Who is Cablemod? Never heard of them until I saw this article. I was not able to find out who Cablemod.com is, or where they are located. Their contact us form is very vague and there is no phone number to call. There is no about-us page. Their domain name is hidden by a registrar company based at a PO box in Panama. (http://www.enom.com/whois/default.aspx)

    Their facebook prescence began in Dec 2014, and miraculously performance-pcs.com started carrying their stuff, while at the same time this review shows up on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yboyTPGI2k

    It would appear cablemod.com is not a manufacturer but a front for Performance-PCS.com and TomsHardware are now actively promoting their store. Is this paid advertising or does Toms not know this is PPCs? Toms should be honest with its readers about where we are buying from if cablemod.com is Performance PCs. Why otherwise would you hide your about-us, contact-us and your domain registration location? Because it is free advertising!
  • bit_user 21 May 2016 19:25
    17987499 said:
    You know you don't have to do the sleeving anymore, right? CableMod sends you the cables ready to install on your PSU.
    Thanks for pointing that out. The article mentioned cable sleeving and kits, so I thought it was similar to what I used.

    17987499 said:
    So your telling me your cables in your main PC are not sleeved? You totally gave up on the aesthetics of the inside of your case because you learned how to lap a heatsink?
    Of course they're sleeved. My current PSU cables came pre-sleeved.

    And I wasn't saying that people should lap their heatsinks instead of sleeving cables - just comparing the experiences.

    17990095 said:
    Sleeved cables are a near must for system aesthetics (on a clear side panel). The set I purchased from Corsair were pretty rigid like the ones described here; I'd prefer the softer/more flexible cables though.
    Ever seen a case with folded cables? You'd be surprised at what's possible. That said, I've only ever done basic cable folding and it's now a moot point.
