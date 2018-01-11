CES 2018: Highlights From January 10

LAS VEGAS, NV -- CES 2018 officially plunged into darkness on January 10. Well, at least part of it did, for a little while. Portions of the showfloor lost power in the afternoon, leaving a whole mess of companies whose products rely on electricity quite literally in the dark. The show's organizers quickly resolved the issue, and we don't believe the power outage had any lasting effect, but it certainly made January 10 all the more memorable.

Much of our coverage from this third day of CES 2018 centered on new components. Instead of the big announcements from companies like Intel and Nvidia, or the continued focus on VR that we've seen throughout the event, on January 10 we focused on new parts for your next build. But we did manage to sneak in some articles on other subjects, too, so it's worth taking a peek at everything we covered during the middle of CES 2018:

January 10 also marked our publication of "The Mainstream Laptops At CES 2018." You may have noticed that we haven't published something about every product revealed at the show. Instead, we're collecting as much as we can into posts like this, where you can directly compare the new gadgets and gizmos announced in a given category. We plan to publish and update these posts as we see more cool stuff throughout CES 2018.

