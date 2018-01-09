CES 2018: Highlights From January 8 (And Earlier)

LAS VEGAS, NV -- CES never starts when it's supposed to. Companies prepare their products for the show months in advance, journalists arrive in Las Vegas days prior to the event's start, and presentations begin long before the countless booths are opened to visitors. CES 2018 was no different: We started taking meetings and writing stories days before the event officially started on January 9. (And we'll keep writing about all the cool stuff we saw and heard at the show long after we kiss the crowded exhibition centers and meeting rooms goodbye on January 12.)

What Intel, AMD, And Nvidia Have Planned For 2018

CES 2018 kicked off with presentations from Intel, AMD, and Nvidia. The companies used this chance to trumpet 2017's successes and reveal some of their plans for 2018. We sat through each presentation with our notebooks in hand—or laptops on lap—to relay what each company has in mind:

Let's Talk About VR

Many pre-CES announcements centered on VR, AR, or some reality other than our own. Perhaps the biggest announcement was teased and guessed at before the show started thanks to a teaser tweet from HTC that all but promised some kind of refresh to the Vive HMD. The company delivered after CES 2018 started, and other companies decided to hop aboard the XR hype train for another run down the tracks:

Odds And Ends

As always, not everything from CES fits into a neat little category. Here's the best of the rest from our pre-CES coverage:

