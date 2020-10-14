Liquid Cool Your CPU For Just $55

If you've always wanted to liquid cool your CPU, now's your chance to do it on the cheap. CoolerMaster's MasterLiquid ML240L RGB V2 liquid cooler normally retails for $79.99. However, for a limited time, you can grab it for just $54.99 after rebates.

If you've always wanted to liquid cool your CPU, now's your chance to do it on the cheap. CoolerMaster's MasterLiquid ML240L RGB V2 liquid cooler normally retails for $79.99. However, for a limited time, you can grab it for just $54.99 after rebates. As its name implies, the MasterLiquid ML240L RGB V2 is a 240mm liquid cooler. This means that you only need to have two empty 120mm fan slots to get this baby into your system. The radiator is 27.2mm thick, and the included SickleFlow 120 RGB cooling fan has a thickness of 25mm. If your case has a clearance space of at least 52.2mm, the liquid cooler will fit just fine.

The SickleFlow 120 RGB fan has a static pressure of 2.5 mmH₂O and is perfect for cooling radiators. CoolerMaster rates the fans with a maximum noise level of 27 dBA, so you shouldn't notice their presence under normal circumstances.

The MasterLiquid ML240L RGB V2 is compatible with a ton of CPU sockets. It supports the LGA2066, LGA2011, LGA2011-v2, LGA1200, and LGA115x sockets on the Intel side and the AM4, AM3(+), AM2(+), FM2(+), and FM1 sockets for AMD platforms.

CoolerMaster backs the MasterLiquid ML240L RGB V2 with a limited two-year warranty.