Nvidia is Bundling Death Stranding with GeForce RTX Graphics Cards

If you're a PC gamer waiting Death Stranding, we won't blame you for being excited. After all, Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima's latest game was a PS4 exclusive for some time, it's now finally coming to PC. Now Nvidia is including it in its latest RTX bundle with graphics cards as well as gaming laptops and gaming desktops with those GPUs.

We've tested the title in a pre-release variant, and found that it performs superbly well on RTX graphics cards. Paired with Nvidia's new AI-based DLSS 2.0 upscaling, the game runs extremely smoothly even when playing on a big, high-resolution display.

This is good news for those who are in the market for a new graphics card, knowing you're getting a title with your GPU purchase that is guaranteed to run well.

Meanwhile, Nvidia also disclosed its Game-Ready driver for this title, which includes code for a handful of other games, too. This driver is known as version number 451.67, comes WHQL certified, and also adds support for the former PS4-exclusive title Horizon: Zero Dawn, as well as F1 2020, which are launching on August 7th and July 10th, respectively.

To top it off, Nvidia also equipped the driver with support for three new G-Sync displays: Dell's S2721HGF, S2721DGF, and Lenovo's G25-10. Click here to head to the download page.

The Death Stranding bundle will come with any RTX graphics card, as well as laptops and systems that contain RTX GPUs, though the purchase needs to be made at participating retailers.