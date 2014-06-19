DeepCool SteamCastle Case Gets Price Cut Ahead of Launch

We've already seen the DeepCool SteamCastle enclosure at CES and Computex, but it hasn't been officially unleashed until now. The Steam-Punk inspired chassis is a Micro-ATX enclosure with support for high-end hardware.

The case's main selling point is undoubtedly its appearance. The case is built with lots of vents, and on top of the chassis there are four chimneys. Underneath these chimneys LEDs are installed, which are wired to a controller to adjust the color changing, breathing, and brightness effects.

Inside the chassis, beside the Micro-ATX motherboard, you'll also be able to fit tall CPU coolers and graphics cards up to 320 mm long. There is also room for a 240 mm water cooling radiator as well as a 200 mm front mounted fan.

When we met with DeepCool at Computex 2014, we were told that the case would cost $150, which we believed was too expensive. We're happy to say that DeepCool has taken our advice to price it at $120 instead, making this case worth having a look at for a lot more buyers. We also suggested to change the accent colour of the white version of the case from red to dark-gray, and though we're not sure if we were the only ones that suggested this change, it's nice to see that the enclosures have all merged to a unified theme.

European pricing is set at €89, and global availability is set for July 2014.

