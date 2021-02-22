Dell Delivers Over $600 off Alienware Laptops and XPS Gaming PCs in Huge Sale

If you’ve been keeping track, Dell has been swinging for the fences with some huge gaming rig deals for customers of all levels and budgets.

And while many of their deals from the extended Presidents’ Day sale have continued, there are also a few more deep price cuts. The refreshed list includes a G5 15 gaming laptop for just $650 and 21% off an XPS desktop with 2060 Super GPU , as well as a huge $600 off the new Dell XPS 13 touch for those looking for a powerful convertible notebook.

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop: was $909.99, now $649.99 at Dell

New to laptop gaming and looking to get something cheap and cheerful with enough power for casual playing? This Dell G5 15 configuration is ideal — Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, GTX 1650Ti graphics card, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Dell XPS Desktop: was $1,809.99, now $1,429.99 at Dell

Stepping outside of Alienware-branded hardware gets you a powerful XPS gaming rig with 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 CPU, GeFore RTX 2060 Super with 8GB GDDR6, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a storage pairing of 512GB SSD and 2TB HDD.View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop: was $1,949, now $1,299 at Dell

This configuration comes packed with the 2070 GPU, Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB DDR4 and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Alienware m17 R3 Gaming Laptop: was $3,409, now $2,499 at Dell

The big daddy of Alienware's laptops — this one offers a 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK CPU, GeForce RTX 2080 GPU with 8GB GDDR6, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $1.899, now $1,299 at Dell

Looking for an ultrabook 2-in-1? The latest Dell XPS 13 Touch is one of the best, made better with $600 off the list price. This configuration packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, a 13.4-inch UHD+ display, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD.View Deal

