Eurocom Unlocks BIOS In Tornado F5 Gaming Laptop For Overclocking

Eurocom announced that it has updated its Tornado F5 desktop-replacement gaming laptop with a new optional BIOS that unlocks overclocking capabilities in the mobile powerhouse.

Similar to many other high-end laptop vendors, Eurocom rebrands gaming notebooks manufactured by Clevo. These shells are usually given the reseller’s personal touch with their choice of CPU, storage, and memory (and, of course, a logo). However, many of those vendors keep the stock BIOS, which is incapable of overclocking, even with K-series (unlocked) CPUs. This creates a problem for consumers purchasing a high-powered desktop-replacement laptop with the expressed interest of overclocking, and the discrepancy is somewhat misleading (what do you mean I can’t overclock my K-series CPU?).

Eurocom is now offering an unlocked BIOS for the Z170 chipset in its 15.6” Tornado F5 so that users can claim the full potential of unlocked Intel 7th generation (Kaby Lake) processors, including the Intel Core i5-7600K and i7-7700K. Similarly, you can also configure the F5 with older 6th generation (Skylake) CPUs. The Tornado F5 also features up to 64GB (4 x 16GB) of DDR4 memory (with speeds up to 3,200MHz), and it can accommodate up to three storage drives (two M.2 SSDs and one 2.5” drive).

It also supports up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, and you can choose between a 1920 x 1080 (in 60Hz or 120Hz) or 3840 x 2160 display (both featuring Nvidia G-Sync).

You can customize your own Tornado F5 gaming laptop at Eurcom’s website, with configurations starting at $1,450. The unlocked BIOS is optional, and it will be offered for free until the middle of April. After the deal expires, the unlocked BIOS will cost a cool $100.

  • hst101rox 29 March 2017 16:34
    LOL, the BIOS i'm sure will be free forever on the internet..

    (what do you mean I can’t overclock my K-series CPU?). --> I wonder how successful people are at returning their gaming/workstation laptops when they discover they cannot overclock their unlocked CPU? You'd think the laptop manufactures would figure out not be dumb like this.
    Reply
  • hst101rox 29 March 2017 16:36
    Wonder how much thermal headroom there is with a 7700K fully utilized with seti@home or Prime95, etc. If only 1 fan is cooling it, not dual..
    Reply
  • hst101rox 29 March 2017 16:39
    6.5 pounds for a desktop CPU, 1080 GPU is impressive, 15" screen.
    Reply
  • burtman88 29 March 2017 17:36
    Maybe they will delidd the 7700ks for you before hand
    Reply
  • anbello262 29 March 2017 17:42
    19491279 said:
    Wonder how much thermal headroom there is with a 7700K fully utilized with seti@home or Prime95, etc. If only 1 fan is cooling it, not dual..

    I don't think there is much, most likely throttling, but I also don't think it's truly important for most people. Most workloads (Especially those to be applied to a high end laptop) will generate a lot less heat than those, even at 100% cpu usage. A cpu intensive multiplayer game could be a lot better test for this.
    Reply
  • Flex_Thrust 30 March 2017 23:18
    As an owner of this laptop I don't even need the "unlocked" BIOS for this laptop to overclock my K CPU with Intel XTU. There are also other ways to gain access to overclocking the CPU via the BIOS without this unlock.

    The laptop is a real desktop replacement and matches desktop performance on a 1:1 level.
    Reply
  • hst101rox 31 March 2017 20:58
    Flex_Thrust, you can overclock as far or nearly as far with Intel XTU as u could in the BIOS? It makes sense. By other ways you mean a BIOS mod? Awesome. If only they could make a 6.5 pound 17" version
    Reply
  • Usman_16 01 April 2017 20:27
    laptop can be easily overclock with xtu or ts, u dont really need unlock bios for this unless u want to change memory timings/clock.
    is probably the smallest 1080gtx laptop, with de-liding and using Collaboratory-liquid ultra and some undervolting one can do 4.6-4.8 easily for daily use and with decent temps.
    im running my 6700k @4.4 without de-lid and stays below 85c in cpu intensive games or during unity baking(it uses cpu 100% for many hours), using custom fan curve.
    Reply
  • Usman_16 01 April 2017 20:34
    @ANBELLO262 - this aint razor blade or alienware, it never throttle not even for split seconds even with my 6700k @4400mhz, and i do alot of baking in unity for more thn 6 hours some time more thn continuous 18 hours with full 100% cpu utilization and temps remain with 86-87c with fan at around ~90%.
    Reply
  • hst101rox 01 April 2017 20:44
    @Usman_16. 4.6GHZ all cores prime95 and not throttle, wow amazing in a 'light weight' laptop such as this. Can be 100% stable when undervolted at that clockspeed? It is a very light overclock. Fans must move a lot of air.
    Tried Liquid Ultra in my old laptop, the thermal compound would wear out after a year or so, had to redo twice before switching to another brand.

    Would be nice if they made a 17" Tornado but suppose their other 17" laptops are similar

    Reply