Eurocom Launches 780W AC/DC Adapter For High Performance Laptops

By

Strong laptops need powerful power bricks, and Eurocom's new AC/DC adapter is able to offer up to 780W of power, which will be enough for every laptop out there.

Eurocom launched a powerful AC/DC adapter that promises high efficiency while also delivering up to 780W of power. This should make the power brick perfect for gaming laptops with high-end graphics cards, which have increased power demands.

According to Eurocom, this adapter was developed to power the high performance laptops in which this company specializes, such as the Sky X9E2 and Sky X7E2. A variety of other laptops can also be powered by this AC adapter, including all Clevo and MSI notebooks that use the four-conductor DIN-type connector. The same adapter can also feed workstations, desktops, small form factor PCs and servers that need an external power source and don't use an embedded PSU, in order to reduce heat at their internals. Finally, Eurocom plans to offer in the future a variety of removable cords with different connections at the system-end to make it compatible with a wide range of laptops.

The adapter's chassis is made of metal, which helps dissipate heat faster. This is crucial for such a high power adapter. An LED display at the front side of the brick provides real-time information about the amps, volts, and wattage being utilized. The adapter uses a digital circuit in order to offer this kind of information. Lastly, the adapter features a power switch, which will surely come handy.

Eurocom provides a photo with the adapter's top cover removed, which offers a quick peek at its parts. You can also find a short video here showing the adapter's internals.

Image 1 of 5

Image 2 of 5

Image 3 of 5

Image 4 of 5

Image 5 of 5

With a quick look, we notice the beefy heat sinks, the couple of coolers, and the quite large bulk cap. The orange component right beside the bulk cap looks to be a MOV, which protects against spikes and surges coming from the mains network. The transient filter looks good, with two X caps accompanied by at least a couple of Y ones, and two CM chokes. There is also an NTC thermistor and the corresponding bypass relay, for inrush current protection. As we expected, an LLC resonant converter is used for increased efficiency.

So far users with power hungry laptops were forced to use a dual 330W adapter, so having access to an even more powerful, single power brick will be a blessing. The only downside is the eye-watering price of this product, which costs $475. Apparently very high power density adapters don't come cheap.

ModelEUROCOM 780W AC/DC Adapter
Max. DC Output780W
PFCActive PFC
Input Voltage90V - 264V
Frequency Range47Hz to 63Hz
Input Current (Max)10A - 100Vac/60Hz
Efficiency>90% (while measuring at nominal line and maximum load)
Inrush CurrentNo higher than 100A at 230Vac/63Hz AC input for a cold start at 25°C
Power Factor>0.9 at 230VAC & Full Load
Output Voltage20VDC
Maximum Load39A
Peak Load45A (for 25ms)
Line Regulation2%
Load Regulation±5%
Voltage AccuracyMin 19V Max 21V
Ripple<200mV (p-p)
Dimensions110mm (W) x 40mm (H) x 325mm (D) 4.3” (W) x 1.5” (H) x 12.8” (D)
Cable Length75.5” / 1917.7mm
WeightAdapter:  2.9lbs / 1.32kg Cable: .85lbs / .38kg
Price$475
Warranty1 year
11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • panathas 09 February 2017 01:33
    Wow for 475$ you get only 1 year warranty!
    Reply
  • ricdiculus 09 February 2017 04:58
    Wow for $475 you only get a power brick!
    Reply
  • Brian_R170 09 February 2017 14:57
    I can see how a 330W adapter might be a little low for a laptop like the X9E2 with dual GTX 1080, 7700K, and overclocking, but are there really any laptops that actually need 780W? Does the extra power allow for quick-charging the laptop's battery while also powering the overclocked-laptop or something? Dang, that's a lot of power.
    Reply
  • Nintendork 10 February 2017 09:03
    Add that point you just buy small PC and regular laptop for mobile needs.
    Reply
  • hst101rox 10 February 2017 19:44
    Yeah I'd hope for a 3 year warranty for such a beast. Figured a company might do the R&D to eliminate the need for dual 330w AC adapters.
    Hope the 2 fans shut off if the adapter isn't being taxed.
    Reply
  • Usman_16 10 February 2017 20:18
    @BRian- watch Mrfox review on youtub, he was easily drawing over 560watt power from a eurocom laptop with 1080 SLI. and that was with stock settings no overclocking. once u do some overclocking the draw can reach 600+ and maybe over 700 once the vbios of pascal gets unlocked.
    Reply
  • ttt_2017 20 February 2017 05:13
    Just make an external SFX-L powersupply case ... place any SFX-L inside for 100 $ only and enjoy is it hard to do ?
    Reply
  • hst101rox 20 February 2017 05:47
    19322096 said:
    Just make an external SFX-L powersupply case ... place any SFX-L inside for 100 $ only and enjoy is it hard to do ?
    But laptops (externally) run on just one voltage, usually 19-20V. Just 1 rail.
    Reply
  • ttt_2017 20 February 2017 22:44
    19322146 said:
    19322096 said:
    Just make an external SFX-L powersupply case ... place any SFX-L inside for 100 $ only and enjoy is it hard to do ?
    But laptops (externally) run on just one voltage, usually 19-20V. Just 1 rail.

    DC to DC boards are very easy to make and very efficient (unlike AC to DC)

    All what they need to add is a 12V to 19.5 V DC to DC converter inside that case and connect it to the 12V Rail of the powersupply.

    and the Majority of the powersupplies are single 12V rails today , and they use DC to DC converter as well to get 5V and 3.3 V from 12V rail so if you never use the 5V and 3.3V you will still get the full wattage from the 12V port...... you dont need to worry where to plug the 12V port from the DC to DC converter (12V to 19.5V)

    Powersupply 12V port ----> DC to DC converter ----> 19.5V output

    alot much better than paying 10 times the price !!!
    Reply
  • hst101rox 20 February 2017 23:09
    19325251 said:
    19322146 said:
    19322096 said:
    Just make an external SFX-L powersupply case ... place any SFX-L inside for 100 $ only and enjoy is it hard to do ?
    But laptops (externally) run on just one voltage, usually 19-20V. Just 1 rail.

    DC to DC boards are very easy to make and very efficient (unlike AC to DC)

    All what they need to add is a 12V to 19.5 V DC to DC converter inside that case and connect it to the 12V Rail of the powersupply.

    and the Majority of the powersupplies are single 12V rails today , and they use DC to DC converter as well to get 5V and 3.3 V from 12V rail so if you never use the 5V and 3.3V you will still get the full wattage from the 12V port...... you dont need to worry where to plug the 12V port from the DC to DC converter (12V to 19.5V)

    Powersupply 12V port ----> DC to DC converter ----> 19.5V output

    alot much better than paying 10 times the price !!!
    Hmm I see what you mean, price wise. If the resulting product is far cheaper.
    Didn't know the 5v and 3.3v of desktop PSUs were taken from the 12V rail(s) instead of AC power. Might depend on the manufacture though? Thanks
    Reply