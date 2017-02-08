Eurocom Launches 780W AC/DC Adapter For High Performance Laptops

Eurocom launched a powerful AC/DC adapter that promises high efficiency while also delivering up to 780W of power. This should make the power brick perfect for gaming laptops with high-end graphics cards, which have increased power demands.

According to Eurocom, this adapter was developed to power the high performance laptops in which this company specializes, such as the Sky X9E2 and Sky X7E2. A variety of other laptops can also be powered by this AC adapter, including all Clevo and MSI notebooks that use the four-conductor DIN-type connector. The same adapter can also feed workstations, desktops, small form factor PCs and servers that need an external power source and don't use an embedded PSU, in order to reduce heat at their internals. Finally, Eurocom plans to offer in the future a variety of removable cords with different connections at the system-end to make it compatible with a wide range of laptops.

The adapter's chassis is made of metal, which helps dissipate heat faster. This is crucial for such a high power adapter. An LED display at the front side of the brick provides real-time information about the amps, volts, and wattage being utilized. The adapter uses a digital circuit in order to offer this kind of information. Lastly, the adapter features a power switch, which will surely come handy.

Eurocom provides a photo with the adapter's top cover removed, which offers a quick peek at its parts. You can also find a short video here showing the adapter's internals.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

With a quick look, we notice the beefy heat sinks, the couple of coolers, and the quite large bulk cap. The orange component right beside the bulk cap looks to be a MOV, which protects against spikes and surges coming from the mains network. The transient filter looks good, with two X caps accompanied by at least a couple of Y ones, and two CM chokes. There is also an NTC thermistor and the corresponding bypass relay, for inrush current protection. As we expected, an LLC resonant converter is used for increased efficiency.

So far users with power hungry laptops were forced to use a dual 330W adapter, so having access to an even more powerful, single power brick will be a blessing. The only downside is the eye-watering price of this product, which costs $475. Apparently very high power density adapters don't come cheap.