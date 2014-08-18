Trending

EverQuest Receives 21st Expansion Pack

Remember EverQuest? It's one of the very first MMORPGs that has yet to kick the bucket. The game originally launched in 1999, and now it's celebrating its 15-year anniversary with the launch of its 21st expansion pack, The Darkened Sea. This expansion takes place in the Buried Sea, which was introduced in the 13th expansion pack released in February 2007.

The announcement of The Darkened Sea was made at the SOE Live 2014 event in Las Vegas last week. According to senior producer Thom Terrazas, the new expansion will provide eight tiered zones at launch, including Tempest Temple, Cavern of Endless Song, Degmar the Lost Castle, Thuliasaur Island, Combine Dredge, Arx Mentis, and more. The expansion will also raise the level cap to 105.

According to Terrazas, the new expansion pack will provide new quests, new mission raids, new spells, AAs, items, trade skills, cultural armor and more. Also introduced will be a mount keyring so that the inventory isn't crammed full of mounts, allowing players to store up to 128 mounts in a single "keyring" container. The video below also talks about a new loot system, which will "learn" the player's preference so that undesired loot never appears on the loot screen.

Creative director Akil Hooper and lead designer Jonathan Caraker also provided some details as seen in the video below. The main plot will see Tunare at the Buried Sea trying to heal the Emperor of Katta Castrum, but somehow the Emperor was kidnapped by a splinter cell of the Combine Empire. Naturally, it's up to the player to save the Emperor.

The Darkened Sea follows Call of the Forsaken, which was released in October 2013. Before that was Rain of Fear (2012), Veil of Alaris (2011), House of Thule (2010), Underfoot (2009) and Seeds of Destruction (2008). Before that, SOE was releasing two expansion packs per year after the release of The Planes of Power in 2002.

The expansion will be made available this October 28 for All-Access customers, and then on November 11 for the free-to-play crowd, giving the premium members a head start on the expansion. The video below also provides a Q&A session with the EverQuest team that covers some of the expansion's details and changes to EverQuest in general.

So what were you playing 15 years ago?

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lelutinbanni 18 August 2014 14:14
    God, save them.....please
  • clonazepam 18 August 2014 14:15
    A lot of us are tired of Firiona Vie and Lanys.... but it is what it is. SOE's banked on Firiona Vie as their mascot, so we're stuck with her. This year's FV was pretty hot. She was the EQ Next/Landmark version and so she was upgraded for the 21st century. She's stronger, better armored, and hiding that cleavage!
  • clonazepam 18 August 2014 14:18
    13984076 said:
    God, save them.....please

    It might be time better spent saving the WoW people, since there's millions of those. :P
  • ChiefScooter 18 August 2014 17:38
    "So what were you playing 15 years ago?"

    I think I was playing Ultima Online.
  • skit75 18 August 2014 21:00
    "So what were you playing 15 years ago?"

    I was playing Worms Armageddon. Pro-roper matches had me buying a new keyboard every month.
  • EthanG 19 August 2014 00:02
    "So what were you playing 15 years ago?"

    Rainbow Six baby!
  • fkr 19 August 2014 00:12
    Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri

    nuf said
  • Aragorn 19 August 2014 03:50
    star craft
  • boytitan2 19 August 2014 07:54
    Fooling around in ut single player. Bought one of the most awesome games by chance. Reason I am a P.C./console gamer. Got into multiplayer for it a little late by then 2004 was out and I got that late also lol.
  • alz_solstice 19 August 2014 07:57
    "So what were you playing 15 years ago?"

    Half-Life 1
