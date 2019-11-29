Snag This EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 For $130

EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 SC Gaming (Image credit: EVGA)

The EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 SC Gaming can be yours today for just $129.99 after rebates and applying the EMCUUVC35 promo code at checkout.

The EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 SC Gaming is a small graphics card that measures 6.8 inches (172.72mm) in length and occupies two PCI slots inside your case. The graphics card is equipped with 1,152 CUDA cores and 3GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 2,002 MHz (8,008 MHz effective). The graphics card functions with a 1,607 MHz base clock and 1,835 MHz boost clock.

EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 SC Gaming: was $169.99 now $129.99 @ Newegg If you're sick of integrated graphics, the EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 SC Gaming is a solid graphics card for 1920 x 1080 gaming. And best of all, it doesn't break your bank.View Deal

EVGA's GeForce GTX 1060 SC Gaming is rated for 120W and only depends on a single 6-pin PCIe power connector. That means you don't need a gigantic power supply to feed this little guy. Nevertheless, we recommend a unit with a minimum capacity of 400W.

The graphics card supports up to four monitors thanks to its array of display outputs. You get access to one DVI-D port, one HDMI port and two DisplayPort outputs.

The EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 SC Gaming is backed with a limited three-year warranty.