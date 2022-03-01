EVGA RTX 30-Series Bundles Match Recent Pricing Trends, Hit New Lows

As we reported yesterday, graphics card prices are thankfully trending downward month-over-month. On average, GPU prices fell 11 percent in February compared to January. While prices are still well over MSRP in all cases, the steady price erosion is a welcome trend for PC enthusiasts desperate to get their hands on the best graphics cards for gaming.
Antonline follows that downward price slope closely with its latest EVGA GeForce RTX 30-Series bundles. Compared to our report from early February, you'll be paying less for each bundle. Kicking things off is the EVGA GeForce RTX 3050 XC Black Gaming, which surprisingly is only bundled with an EVGA 650W GQ 80+ Gold PSU ($95 street price) and a two-month membership to Xbox Game Pass for PC. Nevertheless, the $460 bundle price is well above the $249 MSRP that EVGA lists for the card. Interestingly, according to our analysis, the average February eBay price for a GeForce RTX 3050 alone is $455.
The EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming bundle returns with a SuperNOVA 650W PSU, Z12 RGB keyboard and two months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. Compared to last month, the bundle lacks the X17 mouse, and the price dropped from $700 down to $620 (versus an average eBay price of $636). The EVGA RTX 3070 Ti 8GB FTW3 Ultra Gaming hits the ground running at a bundle price of $1,050 with an EVGA SuperNova 850W PSU (street price of around $130), EVGA Z12 keyboard and two months of Xbox Game Pass. The current going rate for a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is $1,000.
Antonline's GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Black Gaming bundle rings in at $1,530, while its GeForce RTX 3080 12GB GDDR6X FTW3 Ultra and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti XC3 Ultra gaming bundles go for $1,680 and $1,670 respectively. For those keeping score, the average eBay price for the GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3080 12GB and RTX 3080 Ti are $1,440 and $1,547 and $1,721, respectively.
Rounding out the bundles is the GeForce RTX 3090 Ultra Gaming, which includes an EVGA SuperNova 850W PSU, X17 mouse, XR1 PRO capture card, and two months of Xbox Game Pass for $2,390. Last month, the bundle sold for $2,560, and the current average eBay price for an RTX 3090 is $2,341. You can see the complete list of bundles by following this link.
There are a few takeaways from the latest EVGA GeForce RTX 30 bundles offered at Antonline. For starters, pricing largely tracks with the current eBay pricing for just a card alone (with the exception of outliers like the RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 12GB). Secondly, when you factor in the cost of the value-adds, you're getting slightly better pricing than the current eBay average for GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards, and you get to go through a reputable retailer rather than someone on eBay. Of course, our eBay figures are only averages, so if you narrow your search down and find a reputable seller, you might get an even lower price for these hard-to-find GPUs.
Whatever the case, we're glad to see prices fall, but we still have a long way to go. For example, take the GeForce RTX 3080. It had a theoretical MSRP of $699 at launch, but it still sells for more than twice that price online. About the only chance that many people have at getting a GeForce RTX 30-series card at MSRP is via one of Best Buy's "drops," but you'll now have to pay a $200 initiation fee for that privilege.
