EVGA Launches Three GTX 1070 Cards, Reveals A Fourth (Updated: Pricing)

Nvidia’s Pascal architecture was revealed in early May to the delight of gaming and tech enthusiasts around the world. The GTX 1080, the first Pascal GPU, is the new granddaddy of graphics processing, but it commands a significant price that many people simply can’t justify. The 1080’s little brother, the GTX 1070, is likely to be a much more compelling choice for many gamers because it offers as much, or more, graphics performance as a GTX 980 Ti for under $450.

The GTX 1070 is available today, and partner cards are already starting to show up. EVGA launched three models--the standard Founder’s Edition and two ACX 3.0 models (one is a reference clocked card, and the other is a Superclocked model). The base ACX 3.0 model features the same core clock and boost clock frequencies as Nvidia’s Founder’s Edition card. All of the ACX-cooled cards have slightly more memory bandwidth, though; Nvidia’s specifications call for 8,000 MHz memory, but EVGA uses 8,008 MHz memory, which results in 0.3GB/s high bandwidth.

The GTX 1070 ACX 3.0 Superclocked edition comes with a moderate overclock. The Founder’s Edition base clock is 1,506 MHz, and the boost clock is rated for 1,683 MHz. EVGA’s Superclocked card is factory overclocked to 1,594 MHz, and the boost clock is cranked up to 1,784 MHz.

Both cards feature EVGA’s new ACX 3.0 cooler design, which debuted with the launch of the GTX 1080 ACX models two weeks ago. The new cooler features two double ball-bearing 0 dB fans, straight copper heat pipes with a copper contact area, memory/MOSFET cooling plate, and white LED lighting.

EVGA also revealed a fourth model, the GTX 1070 FTW, which will slot in above the Superclocked card. EVGA has yet to lock down the clock speeds this card will ship with, but we know it will feature a custom PCB, an upgraded 10 + 2 power delivery system, and dual bios for advanced overclocking. The FTW edition will also feature larger 10cm fans and customizable RGB lighting.

The Founders Edition card is available today. The ACX 3.0 models aren’t in stock yet, but you can add your email to a list to be notified when they are available.

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 FOUNDERS EDITION EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 GAMING ACX 3.0 EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC GAMING ACX 3.0 EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 FTW GAMING ACX 3.0 08G-P4-6170 08G-P4-6171 08G-P4-6173 08G-P4-6276 CUDA Cores 1920 1920 1920 1920 Base Clock 1506 MHz 1506 MHz 1594 MHz TBD MHz Boost Clock 1683 MHz 1683 MHz 1784 MHz TBD MHz Bus PCI-E 3.0 PCI-E 3.0 PCI-E 3.0 PCI-E 3.0 SLI Ready 2-way 2-way 2-way 2-way Memory Detail 8192 MB GDDR5 8192 MB GDDR5 8192 MB GDDR5 8192 MB GDDR5 Memory Bit Width 256 Bit 256 Bit 256 Bit 256 Bit Memory Clock 8000 MHz 8008 MHz 8008 MHz 8008 MHz Memory Speed 0.28 ns 0.28 ns 0.28 ns 0.28 ns Memory Bandwidth 256 GB/s 256.3 GB/s 256.3 GB/s 256.3 GB/s MSRP $449 $419 $439 TBD

Updated, 6/10/16 12:40pm CT: Prior to finding pricing data the article stated that the 1070 would be available for under $400. Nvidia set the MSRP for partners at $379, but the cards that Nvidia announced are all more than $400. The table was updated with pricing.



