Falcon Northwest Turns Tiki to Steam Machine

By ,

The Tiki is back again but with SteamOS.

Tom's Hardware is no stranger to Falcon Northwest's Tiki (learn all about the Tiki's inception here), so it was like greeting an old friend when we saw the boutique PC builder's offering at Valve's Steam Machine event. Falcon Northwest is definitely going after the high-end here, with a GeForce GTX Titan and a custom paint job that could boost the machine's pricing up to $6000.

  • $1,799 -$6000
  • CPU: Customizable
  • RAM: 8-16 GB
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX TITAN
  • Storage: Up to 6 TB

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Au_equus 10 January 2014 04:15
    what's the deal with the love affair with the gtx titan? or has the gtx 780 ti totally escaped them?
    Reply
  • firefoxx04 10 January 2014 04:35
    $1800 and you dont get the best nvidia has to offer? Child please. for that price im expecting an intel 6 core and a 780ti.
    Reply
  • kensingtron 10 January 2014 06:12
    Today's article was brought to you by the buzz word "SteamMachine"
    Reply
  • acktionhank 10 January 2014 07:29
    The entire idea behind "steam machine" is going to flop unless company's start bringing solid $5-600 dollar machine to market.
    Reply
  • iamadev 10 January 2014 11:07
    All of these companies jumping head first into the steam machine idea. I do not see things going well for them.
    Reply
  • officeguy 10 January 2014 12:16
    As long as the computer works i don't care what it looks like, but damn, that is one sexy computer.
    Reply
  • back_by_demand 10 January 2014 13:13
    For 6 grand I would expect to play all my games, good luck with SteamOS, enough with the stupid buzzword already
    Reply
  • bucknutty 10 January 2014 15:15
    I hope it dual boots, at that price windows better be included.
    On a side note I would like to see a steam machine with 2 boot drives and a toggle switch on the front to flip between the Linux boot drive and the windows boot drive.
    Reply
  • fanchiuho 10 January 2014 17:02
    what's the deal with the love affair with the gtx titan? or has the gtx 780 ti totally escaped them?
    Guess this is the last chance for Nvidia to clear out their Titans, whose sales were as still as swampwater after the 290X and 780Ti came.
    Reply
  • Djentleman 10 January 2014 19:51
    Wth These companies are making steam machines look bad!
    Reply