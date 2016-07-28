Galax Rolls Out Three GTX 1060 Cards

Ever since the official release of the GTX 1060 earlier this month, Nvidia’s partners have been scrambling to get their aftermarket cards launched and released to the market. Although many vendors are showing off their new cards prodigiously, Galax quietly launched its new GTX 1060 cards in both aftermarket and reference form.

Galax GeForce GTX 1060 EXOC

The Galax GeForce GTX 1060 EXOC is one of the fastest cards in the lineup, with a core clock of 1,544 MHz and a boost clock of 1,759 MHz. Memory speed for this model is 8,008 MHz (or 8Gbps). The shroud itself is made of hard plastic, with dual 90mm fans firing downward onto an aluminum heatsink with one 8-mm and two 6-mm nickel-plated heatpipes transferring the heat away from to the GPU.

The display outputs of the EXOC are a bit different compared to the usual configurations that sport three DisplayPorts, one DVI and one HDMI that we often see today. This card features two dual-link DVI-D, one HDMI 2.0b port, and one DisplayPort 1.4 interface.

Galax GeForce GTX 1060 EXOC White

The “White” version of this card is identical to the standard EXOC model, but (as the name implies) it features a white version of the EXOC shroud and a white backplate, which is an attractive aesthetic for black-and-white-themed computer builds. Surprisingly, this white version is 12 MHz faster in both the base and boost clocks compared to the regular EXOC, even though the name doesn’t imply it. The base clock is 1,556 MHz, and the boost clock is 1,771 MHz.

Galax GeForce GTX 1060

Galax’s reference model, the simply called the “Galax GeForce GTX 1060,” is the company’s entry-level 1060 card. The cooler is rather similar to the GTX 1060 Founders Edition (a blower card), but instead of black and silver angular accents, it features a cheaper-looking all-black shroud. Because this card is an entry level model, it uses the reference clock speeds. The base clock is 1,506 MHz, and the boost clock is 1,708 MHz.

Pricing And Availability

Unfortunately, Galax has left us in the dark with regard to pricing and release dates for the U.S market.