Gigabyte's 170Hz, 1440p Monitor With KVM Is Just $309

As more and more displays start to push the high-end with 360Hz panels and 4K, mid-range monitors are still making their own quiet advancements. Take the Gigabyte M27Q monitor, which has an unusually high 170Hz refresh rate plus a 2560 x 1440 resolution, with HDR and Freesync support. Oh, and there's a built-in KVM switch, too.



All of those features put the M27Q in easy contention to be one of the best gaming monitors for people who want a combination of fidelity and speed, and its latest price drop down to a new $309 low certainly doesn't hurt.

When we reviewed the Gigabyte M27Q, we were impressed by its 170Hz refresh rate, low input lag, wide color gamut (over 100% DCI-P3), accurate sRGB rendering mode and built-in KVM switch. That's a lot of features, although it's that refresh rate and KVM functionality that came across as truly unique to us. That's because most 1440p monitors tend to top out at 144Hz or 165Hz, and a KVM switch (which lets you control two PCs connected to the monitor with a single keyboard and mouse combo) is usually something you have to buy separately.



We did find the M27Q's HDR to be lackluster, but that's not unusual for the DisplayHDR400 standard it uses. Aside from that disappointment, though, this is a solid choice for anyone who wants to get a little bit of everything without breaking the bank.