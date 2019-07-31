G.Skill's New Trident Z Neo RAM Hits DDR4-3800 for AMD Ryzen 3000

Memory vendor G.Skill has expanded its Trident Z Neo family with two new DDR4-3800 CL14 memory kits, which are fine-tuned for AMD's third-generation Ryzen desktop CPUs.
The latest Trident Z Neo memory kits come in 16GB (2x 8GB) and 32GB (4 x8GB) capacities. Both kits respect JEDEC's DDR4-2133 baseline out of the box. However, they are binned to run at 3,800 MHz with impressive CL14-16-16-36 timings. As you might be able to deduce by the memory speed and CL timings, these Trident Z Neo use Samsung B-die chips.
G.Skill didn't specify the operating voltage for the Trident Z Neo DDR4-3800 kits in today's announcements, and the corresponding products pages were not yet live at the time of writing. However, the provided screenshots point to 1.5V.
As with any G.Skill memory product, the Trident Z Neo memory kits support the XMP 2.0 (Extreme Memory Profile) standard and are backed by a limited lifetime warranty.
Due to the Memory : IF ratio, 3600 wins handily. Even if latency was the "same" (as in, same timings set in the BIOS) the final result would be better. That's because at 3733 and below you are operating at a 1:1 ratio... above that it goes 2:1 which means in most applications you don't "catch up" to 3733 (in terms of real-world performance) until some ridiculously high clock. Speaking of which, if you can swing it, something capable of operating at 3733 with decent timings would be even better.
Generally speaking your best bang for the buck is generated by a decent 3600 kit. That's probably what I'll end up buying.
Other user did get sound problems if he did run above 1800Hz, but the system was otherwice fine so there may be some strange problems whn you go high enough.
While this article didn't mention anything about it, according to Anandtech...
So, at least according to them, it sounds like G.Skill is claiming that the infinity fabric should run at a 1:1 ratio with this RAM, assuming you have a motherboard that can run the memory at that voltage...
https://www.anandtech.com/show/14696/gskill-reveals-trident-z-neo-ddr43800-cl14-kit-for-amd-ryzen-3000
Of course, it's unlikely there will be any noticeable performance benefit to running RAM at that speed compared to 3733 or even 3600 with similar timings, so it's probably not worth paying a huge premium for that. And even lower speed RAM that that will likely be fine. A 16GB kit of 3200 CAS16 memory for around $75 is probably going to be fine in practice. Unless the system is already extremely high-end, paying two or more times as much for fast RAM to get maybe a few percent more performance out of the CPU is probably going to be a waste compared to putting that money toward other components, like the graphics card or the CPU itself.
But can the RAM manufacturer guarantee that 1:1 operation? The issue is the fabric speed. Even if a lot of people see success with higher IF speeds (and maybe some have issues like Hannibal mentioned above), I'd say that's solid tuner territory. For stability's safe the default ratio above 3733 is 2:1., and that guidance factors into my recommendations. :)